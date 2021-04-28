April was Idaho Craft Beer Month and while we are already in May it’s still a fantastic season for enjoying new, spring-worthy beers from our local area. While a wine wizard and a beer lover, I’ve recently been learning more about craft beers in our state and have found there are many gems available locally.
To learn more about craft beer, I recently interviewed Brenn Bitner, the Idaho Brands Manager for the state’s largest distributor, Hayden Beverage, and learned that Idaho is unique not only in production style but growth.
According to Bitner, there are over 70 breweries in Idaho and they produce approximately 90,000 barrels of beer annually. Since beer is measured in a ‘barrel system’ with a barrel equal to 31 gallons, this is almost 2.8 million gallons of beer produced every year! But fear not, this copious amount of beer is not produced in one single style. In fact, there is something for everyone, especially this spring and summer.
With the warming months come new and bright beer styles that can showcase the local ingredients harvested and processed in the fall. Three different key styles produced in Idaho are Pale American Lagers, India Pale Ales (IPA), and the fashionable Hazy IPA’s.
Woodland Empire, a popular brewery located in downtown Boise, produces Old Boise Lager, a pale and refreshing American lager with a low 4.5% alcohol content and a crisp, clean refreshing character. Perfect for enjoying on the river, at a concert (remember those?!), or as an afternoon drink on your back deck while sitting in the sun.
One of the aspects that makes Idaho beer special is the emphasis on ‘Made in Idaho’ ingredients. As one of the three key states for hop production (Washington and Oregon being the others), IPAs produced in Idaho often exemplify some of the freshest and brightest hop character available. While characteristics vary based on hop varieties, Idaho hops typically provide citrusy, piney character along with the key bitterness attributed to hops.
Sockeye Brewery produces Dagger Falls IPA or what some have referred to as the “Granddaddy of IPAs” in Idaho. First produced over 25 years ago, long before the IPA craze hit, this classic IPA example is full of citrus and piney hop character balanced by a malt smoothness that makes the finish persistent but not overly bitter. This is a staple in our household as the blessed union between my IPA loving husband and his sensitive to bitterness wife (me).
Hazy IPA’s are not only fashionable, but also well-balanced beers. Known to be hazy due to lack of filtration prior to bottling, these beers have more weight and a creamy mouthfeel combined with less bitterness and juicy, tropical fruit notes. Nampa’s Mother Earth Brewing produces “Project X” a rotating line of Hazy IPA’s (HIPA) with eye-catching artist-designed limited edition cans that change quarterly. Rail Jam is the newest release and combines great notes of citrus overlaying an herbaceous core and the signature medium body and smooth finish of a HIPA.
Spring and summer craft beers offer the freshness, bright fruitiness, and refreshing nature that pairs perfectly with the sunshine. From Lagers to Hazy IPA’s, there’s a style suited for everyone. And, with so many wonderful local breweries available, this is the perfect time to find a beer buddy or guide and get out to enjoy a tasting flight of beers at the brewery or in the comfort of your own backyard.
The Aftertaste
In this section we’ll introduce a beer or wine term and what it means in ‘real talk.’ Since being called “The Aftertaste” we’ll focus on this term first. Aftertaste is the flavor and sensation you gain from a beer AFTER you taste it. Pretty straightforward, right? Aftertastes can vary from clean and crisp to harsh and roasty or even bitter and is one of the key components of beer evaluation.