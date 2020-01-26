Ah, the hot toddy. A remedy for a cold day (or a cold!) and a delightful treat after a long day of skiing, snowshoeing, or any other activity that takes you out in the cold. But we’ve come a long way since the basic hot toddy—hot water, lemon, honey, and whiskey — now there are tons of options from spiked hot ciders to hot chocolate and more.
Read on for our guide to the best hot toddies in Boise and Sun Valley so no matter where you play or sip, you’ve got options.
Boise
Bardenay, 610 W. Grove St., Boise
In what’s already a long and extensive drink menu of the Boise location of Bardenay, the hot toddies or “Evening Warmers” as they’re referred to on the menu have their own section of 12 different drinks ranging in price from $6.50 to $9.50.
Peppermint Patty
Ingredients: Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, hot chocolate and fresh cream.
Notes: As a restaurant distillery, this is the perfect spot to go with friends to ensure there’s something for everyone.
Price: $8
The Modern, 1314 W. Grove St., Boise
Located conveniently in downtown Boise, The Modern is a great destination for those who need a place to stay in Boise or just want to enjoy one of the restaurant’s delicious meals and a classic, original-crafted cocktail.
Whiskey Sling
Ingredients: Aberlour 12-year single malt scotch, Demerara, hot water, nutmeg.
Notes: The Modern is a perfect spot to transition from a day at Bogus to going out to dinner or as a little hot toddy respite in between.
Price: $12
Press and Pony, 622 W. Idaho St., Boise
A bar that prides itself on sophistication and innovation, Press and Pony’s craft cocktails menu is a delight for the drink aficionado with five hot toddy choices and 19 other cocktails, a selection of tonics and sodas as well as wines.
Rum Raisin Flip
Ingredients: Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry, Kirk & Sweeney 12-year rum, Demerara, whole egg, nutmeg.
Notes: Grab a nightcap after a nice dinner and soothe yourself into feeling sleepy with a hot cup of this crowd-favorite cocktail.
Price: $11
Water Bear Bar, 350 N. Ninth St., Boise
A cocktail bar owned by bartenders, this bar and lounge serves up fun variations on classic cocktails as well as classy bar foods like oysters, peanuts, and popcorn.
Lioness
Ingredients: Bourbon, coffee, Whiskey Barrel-Aged Bitters, flamed orange.
Notes: Head to Water Bear for their happy hour with friends from 4-5:30 p.m. If it’s a Wednesday, stick around for their All Wax Wednesdays, a communal vinyl night from 5-10 p.m. where local DJs perform for the first hour and then patrons are invited to bring their own vinyl and DJ for a 30-minute set.
Price: $12
The Mode Lounge, 800 W. Idaho St., Boise
The vibe of this lounge is old-meets-new with pendant lights and 1940s neon and Art Deco touches surrounding a bar serving up classic cocktails with a modern twist that includes house-made ingredients like bitters, syrups, sodas and more.
Bootstrap
Ingredients: Blackstrap Rum, Fernet, Demerara, black coffee.
Notes: Moody lighting makes this a cozy spot for two to enjoy fine hot toddies and escape the winter cold.
Sun Valley
The Boho Lounge, 131 Washington Ave N., Ketchum
Hyper-cool spot The Boho Lounge is definitely the place to see and be seen. With a full bar, lunch and dinner options and entertainment in the form of nightly music, dance parties, movie nights and more, it’s a “scene” to check out.
Whiskey Toddy
Ingredients: Bulleit Bourbon, ginger shrub, spiced syrup.
Notes: Enjoy a warm hot toddy with their popular Sunday brunch or on a cold afternoon with friends playing one of their many board games.
Price: $11
Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum
This bar-by-day, concert-venue-by-night serves up a full bar as well as pub food like hot sandwiches, wings, and pizza.
Bourbon Spiked Cider
Ingredients: Makers Mark, Domaine de Canton, hot apple cider.
Notes: Enjoy a warm hot toddy while you watch the game on one of Whiskey Jacques big screens. Feel free to bring the kids, this place is family friendly and has delicious pizza and snacks!
Price: $8.50
Warm Springs Lodge/River Run Lodge, base of Bald Mountain, 520 Serenade Ln., Ketchum
Whether you decide to park it after a long day on the mountain on the River Run or the Warm Springs side, both lodges serve up a full bar with a menu of five hot toddy cocktails to choose from.
Hot Buttered Rum
Ingredients: Sailor Jerry spiced rum, Duchin’s signature hot butter batter topped with whipped cream.
Notes: After a long day on the hill, sit back at one of the two lodges located at the base of the mountain for a classic hot toddy and reminisce with friends over the best run of the day.
Price: $11
Duchin Lounge, Sun Valley Village, 1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley
For those staying at the Sun Valley Lodge or in the Sun Valley Resort, the Duchin Lounge is the go-to spot for a stiff drink and a yummy appetizer.
Mexican Chile Hot Chocolate
Ingredients: Espolon Añejo Tequila, Ancho Reyes liqueur, hot chocolate, whipped cream.
Notes: For those staying in the resort and coming back after a long day, set up shop in the Duchin to have a hot toddy, watch the figure skaters on the outdoor rink, and listen to the nightly live music.
Price: $12
Trail Creek Cabin, 300 Trail Creek Road, Ketchum
This historical cabin-turned-restaurant, originally built in 1937, was once a haunt of Ernest Hemingway. Sitting on the waters of Trail Creek with views of Baldy in the distance, Trail Creek Cabin is a beautiful winter getaway, accessed by either car or horse-drawn sleigh.
Hot Apple Pie
Ingredients: Tuaca and hot apple cider
Notes: With a higher price point and the cozy, celebratory vibe, Trail Creek Cabin is perfect for a winter birthday dinner or perhaps celebrating an anniversary.
Price: $10
Sun Valley Club, 200 Trail Creek Road, Ketchum
A lunch-only spot, the Sun Valley Club is home to the Sun Valley Nordic Center in the winter and makes the perfect destination after an afternoon of snowshoeing or Nordic skiing.
Proctor Toddy
Ingredients: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, Smith No. 18 British Brunch Black Tea.
Notes: Enjoy after an afternoon of outdoor exercise!
Price: $12