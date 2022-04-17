Have you ever wanted to see a lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair? Or one of the floorboards of his house? Maybe not … but wouldn’t that be neat? Guess what —you can see those artifacts and more at the A. Lincoln Exhibit at the Idaho State Archives.
Idaho, itself, is known as “a Lincoln state.” As a senator, Abraham Lincoln visited the territory and during his debates with Senator Stephen A. Douglas, the two argued over whether the state should allow slavery. The 16th President even chose the first governor of Idaho, William H. Wallace, and invited him to the Ford Theater on the day of his assassination.
“Except for the fact that Wallace’s wife was sick, the governor of Idaho territory might have been in the box with Lincoln,” said Dave Leroy, president of the Idaho Lincoln Institute. “All of those kinds of stories led me to be more interested in researching Lincoln and Idaho.”
Leroy’s interest in Lincoln set him on a life-long journey delving into research — and accumulating historical artifacts. He was recently honored for his dedication with an award — on March 28, Leroy was elected to the Board of the Abraham Lincoln Association of Springfield, Illinois for a three-year term. The association is one of the oldest and most prestigious organizations dedicated to preserving the history of the 16th President.
“It’s a nice recognition of the quarter-century or more that I’ve dedicated to speaking and writing and collecting Lincoln,” Leroy said. “But it’s also a recognition that we have something to contribute, here, in the West, about the Lincoln story and about keeping the Lincoln memory alive.”
Leroy has collected Lincoln artifacts since he was in high school when a friend’s father gave him a Lincoln campaign pin. In 2012, he and his wife Nancy donated hundreds of items associated with Abraham Lincoln, from signatures, more than 1,000 books and even strands of his hair, to the Idaho States Archives. These items now make up the A. Lincoln Exhibit, which is free to the public.
Leroy was also the Attorney General of Idaho from 1979 to 1983 and Lieutenant Governor from 1983 to 1987. Before he donated the Lincoln artifacts, Leroy kept them in his office.
“I was a lawyer and a politician. Lincoln was a lawyer and a politician, but his unique connections to the Rocky Mountain West were very riveting for me,” Leroy said. “Plus, I wanted my clients to think I was an honest lawyer like Lincoln. If you can have enough Lincoln on your walls, people must think you’re an honest lawyer like Lincoln.”
He also shared his collection with the public, having classrooms of children tour the artifacts. In 2007-2009, in partnership with the Idaho Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Commission, Leroy even took his collection on the road, bringing details about Lincoln and his connection to Idaho, to around 300,000 people.
While the A. Lincoln exhibit is vast, some of Leroy’s Lincoln artifacts are still at his house. One is a copy of a life mask of Lincoln’s face from May 1860, when he was just becoming a candidate for president. It was created by Leonard Volk, a sculptor who thought that Lincoln, maybe, would amount to something one day. The 16th president then sat for more than an hour with plaster completely covering his face and straws in his nostrils so he could breathe, with Volk’s son sitting on his lap the whole time.
Volk’s family kept one of the copies until, through an auction and another sale, it wound up in Leroy’s hands today.
The exhibit also includes a number of depictions of Lincoln’s face. Some are portraits, others are from political ads and a couple are sculptures from various times in his life. One metal sculpture shows a youthful senator, with very few wrinkles on his face. This stands in stark contrast with the one created just four years later when Lincoln was “worn down by the cares of the war,” as Leroy said.
There is also a bust of his face and hands on the day of his inauguration. Lincoln shook so many people’s hands that day that his hand began to swell, so he gripped a broom handle during the process to show more features of his fingers and palm. You can even see the broom handle in this sculpture.
In the last room of the exhibit, there is an artifact that has a few strands of Lincoln’s hair from his autopsy enclosed in a small case.
“What is reported,” Leroy said, “because so many people wanted a lock of Lincoln’s hair, the whole back part of his head was bald after they got through snipping, so it is reputed to come from the crown of his head.”
In one of the exhibit’s rooms, there are slave shackles that Leroy bought in an estate sale in Boise, including the key and a slave deed.
“This document transferred the title of one human being to another human being,” Leroy said. “This is for a boy named Jim, who was 12, but the magic word here is, ‘A slave for life.’ So by passing this document between two people, a human being was treated as property. The combination of that slave deed and these shackles are very moving … Tells you what the Civil War was all about.”
Leroy said that history teaches about wrongs of the past, like slavery, so people don’t repeat them. “What is past is prologue,” from Shakespeare’s “Tempest,” is inscribed on the corner of the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C.
“The more we know about history, the more clearly we can chart a path to the future,” Leroy said. “We live in very contentious times where the nation is divided. Lincoln’s example in the troubled times of the Civil War, I think, can give us both some comfort and some perspective on the fact that as bad as an individual issue or situation might be, the problems of the United States today, are capable of solution if we have good leadership.”