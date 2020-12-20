In this year like no other, we have watched the seasons go by, mostly from the comfort of our couch, glancing out the window in between binge-watching anything and everything we could click on.
But now, we are knee deep into the holidays and our visual comfort food is more a menu of “The Santa Clause,” “Elf,” and “Scrooged.” Or any one of a number of holiday-themed TV special episodes.
What’s your favorite holiday movie or TV show? I posed this question to my coworkers. Those of us who could unglue our eyes from our viewing screens long enough, jotted down our answers, featured below, in no particular order.
Happy holiday viewing from all of us at the Idaho Press!
“A Christmas Story”
Our family used to visit my grandparents in California for Christmas. It was one of the few times my Dad would ever take time off work. I remember watching it with him, and realizing not only was it one of the times he just sat around and watched TV, but it also made him laugh. He would have been a boy about Ralphie’s age when the movie took place. Years later, my wife and kids got me “The Bunny Suit” for Christmas one year. Maybe it’s pink, maybe it has big floppy ears, but it sure is warm in the winter. I love it.
— Buck Hedges, web developer, Adams Publishing Group
The classics — and a song
I don’t have one holiday movie that stands out as my favorite. But I do have a few that take me back to certain times of my life and make me smile.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “The Grinch” take me back to my family’s living room as a kid. I’d grab a giant floor pillow and plop down on a lazy afternoon to watch a movie with my brothers. I’d grab some toast and hot chocolate first (did you ever dip toast in hot chocolate, or am I just weird?) and then snuggle in as our cat slept under the Christmas tree. It’s picturesque in my mind, but to be honest my brothers were probably farting or otherwise pestering me part of the time.
“White Christmas” takes me back to my freshman year of college. This was my roommate’s favorite Christmas movie, and somehow I’d never seen it before, so she got to introduce it to me. I love the songs and the harmonies and the dances and the silliness of it — and it was extra fun to share that delight with my roommate. We became super close friends that year and have stayed in each other’s lives since.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is special not only because it’s a, well, wonderful classic, but because when we were dating Jake took me to a one-man play/interpretation of this movie at Boise Contemporary Theater in December 2013. It was beautiful, entertaining and so well-done. This memory is bittersweet right now because I miss going to plays and concerts and being surrounded by that festive energy.
Aside from a movie, what really makes it feel like Christmas is the sound of Roger Whittaker’s voice. When I was growing up he was the quintessential sound of the season. His albums were our soundtrack to December and to our road trips to see my grandparents in Cascade. His songs hold a deep well of nostalgia for me. This year, as I was helping my mom put up my parents’ Christmas tree, I learned that she and my dad went to a Roger Whittaker concert when they were dating, and his music has stayed a part of our holiday traditions ever since.
— Holly Beech, managing editor
”The Office” Christmas episodes
Yes, I am aware this is not a movie selection. My family watched the standard Christmas movies, but my very favorite TV show in the world is “The Office,” and those holiday episodes are some of the best episodes. There’s the season three “A Benihana Christmas” episode, where two Christmas parties — Nutcracker Christmas and Margarita Karaoke Christmas — compete for attendees. Or “Dwight Christmas” in season nine, where one character dresses up as Belsnickel, a Saint Nicholas-type figure in Germany; the festivities include gluehwein (similar to mulled wine) and breaking the pig rib for good luck. Each holiday episode contains all the wackiness of a normal episode of “The Office,” but turned up a notch. Aside from the main plot, there are always several hilarious secondary plots (like Dwight upselling Princess Unicorn Barbie dolls). Comedy Central often plays a marathon of the Christmas episodes on the 25th, and I’d highly recommend watching. My parents, who are non-Office watchers, are always in stitches when we tune in.
— Tess Fox, city editor
”Die Hard”
OK, OK, I know all about the debate: is it or isn’t it a Christmas movie. Of course it is. It takes place on Christmas Eve, during an ill-fated Christmas party. In the opening moments, Bonnie Bedelia (she’s playing John McClaine’s wife Holly — Holly(!)) rattles off Christmas icons Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The soundtrack includes these Christmas classics: Run DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Ode to Joy,” “Jingle Bells” and “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!”
It’s my favorite holiday movie and I watch it every year while I put up my vintage aluminum tree. Favorite line? Comes from Alan Rickman playing the best bad guy in the history of bad guys, as he’s reading a well-placed message from Bruce Willis’ McClaine: “Now I’ve got a machine gun. Ho-Ho-Ho.”
— Jeanne Huff, community engagement editor
”A Christmas Story” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy
Enough lines to make the TSA blush. “My father wove a tapestry of profanity that to this day is still hanging somewhere over Lake Michigan ... like other artists worked in oils, or marble, my father worked in swearing.”
Another of my family’s holiday traditions is watching “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, which might be one of my favorite pieces of cinema ever made. We always go to the basement, put it on the big screen and then just watch, slack-jawed every time, at all the big fights and the high speech. Helm’s Deep still hits the same now as it did when I first saw those moves over a decade ago.
— Thomas Plank, Idaho Press reporter
Unconventional Christmas TV episodes
I have always been a bigger fan of tv shows than I am of movies. And the holidays are no exceptions. For a year like 2020, I’m recommending we go a little off the beaten track for our choices for marathon viewings. These are the unconventional Christmas episodes I’m watching this year.
If you want a straight-forward warm and fuzzy holiday viewing experience, these aren’t for you. Well, for the most part, they all still have that touch of Christmas glow, you just have to work a little bit harder for it.
Also, of note, I specifically chose the ones that are standalone, so you do not need to be familiar with the ongoing plotlines from the shows and I broke down the genre so you get a better vibe as you pick.
Murder Mystery Christmas: Psych, “Gus’ Dad May Have Killed an Old Guy”
Philosophy Christmas: The West Wing, “In Ecelsis Deo”
Dark, existential Christmas: Black Mirror, “White Christmas”
Spooky Christmas: The X-Files, “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas”
Parody Christmas: Community, “Regional Holiday Music”
Sci-Fi Christmas: Doctor Who, “A Christmas Carol”
-Ashley Miller, Digital Editor
”Home Alone”
One of my favorite Christmas movies is “Home Alone.” I always felt like I was understood by Kevin because I, too, am the youngest in my family and I often felt unheard because I was the baby and was constantly full of sassy comments when my need for independence or demonstration of knowledge was questioned. However, once I moved away for college and a few years after and experienced my own crazy adventures in life my family welcomed me back with open arms and realized their faults and I realized mine. Also, I have this gift of making friends with the most unexpected type of people just like Kevin. The movie reminds me to be brave, to love my family and to be open to life’s mystery of adventure.
— Annie Horras, Classifieds/Inside Sales Representative
”It’s a Wonderful Life”
Growing up, my family would always watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” during the holiday season. When we were young, my brothers and I always dreaded it. We couldn’t really understand the meaning, and one of my siblings even fondly referred to it as that “dumb gray movie.” But as we aged, all of us came to appreciate the deeper message and love the film as much as our parents did. Now, I make sure to watch it each year, even if it’s just myself tuning in.
— Olivia Heersink, Canyon County public safety reporter
”Batman Returns”
(1992; available on HBO Max or wherever fine disc media is sold)
This is not an annual favorite, more like a re-discovery.
Despite going all in for superhero movies since I was a child in the 1980s, I probably haven’t seen “Batman Returns” in a decade and only decided to revisit it because it was a recent episode on one of my movie review podcasts. Although I did recall a lot of the basics from the second of the original Batman film series, I forgot how Christmas-y this movie is. It’s not just the snow and occasional mention of Christmas or the cast dropping “Merry Christmas” in the dialogue — no, it’s the fact that the Penguin’s (a hilarious and, uh, raunchy Danny DeVito) circus henchmen attack Gotham City’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony not once, but twice. On the city’s second misguided attempt (because Gotham civic leaders should have learned to never hold public events to avoid super-villain attacks), the Ice Princess, whose job is to push the big red button to light the tree but was kidnapped by the Penguin, falls from the top of a skyscraper to her death. On top of the big red button. Thus, she does end up lighting the tree. Then there’s a bizarre Christmas masquerade party to kick off the film’s final act … It’s all too much to get into here.
But you know what? It works.
“Batman Returns” is a strange movie, even by comic book movie standards, but it’s incredibly well made by director Tim Burton. Some of his framing choices and camera work is a real throwback, even for 1992, and the way the scenes are lit gives me chills — just check out Michael Keaton’s first appearance.
Speaking of, Keaton really is a national treasure and motion picture icon. He does some subtle but effective acting here without uttering a word. Although the man can somehow emote through a thick, black rubber bat mask on his face, his work as Bruce Wayne is even better. And Michelle Pfeiffer is phenomenal as Selena Kyle/Catwoman. Their scenes together as either their true selves or as their “normal” identities are playful and intense at the same time. You’re wanting Bruce and Selena to find companionship in each other, but you also know that it’s going to be a really messy relationship that would never work.
Did I mention that DeVito is quite lustful for a disgusting bird-man? Seriously, I’m not sure how this movie walked the razor’s edge of PG-13 and didn’t fall over. I don’t have kids, and I’m glad I won’t have to explain some of the dialogue to one. Also, Christopher Walken manages to give a fine performance, and that’s high praise considering he played the role as earnestly as he could with that wig.
So, if “Die Hard” and “Die Hard 2: Die Harder” can be considered Christmas movies, then “Batman Returns” should also be on that list.
”The Christmas Chronicles”
My favorite movie is “The Christmas Chronicles.” The story fills you up with the spirit of Christmas and reminds us to believe in others and in the season of giving. The role the children played in saving Christmas was filled with adventure, scary moments and heroism. It can’t be a real Christmas movie without a happy ending, and it does not disappoint. The idea that nonbelievers can change their minds and goodwill to all is possible. It is a feel-good movie that is easy to stay engaged with and will have your imagination flowing with the story line.
—Becky McKinstry, Multi-Media Account Executive