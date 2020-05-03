With some states relaxing their quarantine measures, Americans are excited about the prospects of getting back to normal. For a lot of us, part of that means going back to the movies. Unfortunately, that’s not as simple as just flipping a switch, which is why it will take some time to get most movie theaters back up and running.
The first hurdle will be making theaters safe for audiences. Selling only 25% of capacity will help but we’re probably going to have to wait some time before audiences feel truly safe gathering in large crowds. It’s hard to enjoy a movie when you’re worried about catching something from the person sitting next to you, even if they are several seats away.
Assuming that we can make the theaters safe, the hidden problem is that Hollywood studios aren’t supplying any new movies, and it will be difficult to attract fans to the theaters with only old movies or rereleases playing on their screens. Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is positioned as the first big film to hit theaters post-quarantine, and it’s not scheduled to drop until July 17. “Mulan,” “Wonder Woman: 1984” and others have moved into place behind “Tenet,” but if Nolan’s canary-in-the-coal-mine film proves to be a box office dud, expect studios to further delay their films until we get a collective sense that the crisis has subsided.
Some studios are already taking this step. Part of this happens because it’s impossible to get cast and crews back for reshoots or editing tweaks. This is why Lin Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” has been pushed to next year. The film had completed principal photography, but the sound/music mix is so complicated that producers felt it was going to be too difficult to finish in time to hit theaters this summer.
The problem with many of the blockbusters is that they cost so much money to produce that they need massive opening weekend crowds if they have any hope of turning a profit. That’s why “Fast and the Furious 9,” which was originally scheduled for release this month has been pushed back all the way to April of 2021, and the 10th installment of the franchise has been taken off the schedule completely. You see a similar domino effect for the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, many of which need to be released in a specific order because one film leads into the next. We’re already seeing ripple effects from these changes that will last well into 2024.
If that’s not enough of a headache, some movie exhibitors are angry about films moving into the home streaming space before the traditional 90-day window has expired. AMC Theaters has gone so far as to announce that they will not show any film from Universal Studios ever again. The problem is that Disney has also moved movies onto their streaming platform early, and Warner Brothers will probably follow suit once it launches HBO Max later this year.
All of this means that we aren’t anywhere close to getting movie theaters back to normal, even if they do open up again. I wish I had better news. Nobody wants to get back to the movies more than me, but this crisis will affect Hollywood for years to come.