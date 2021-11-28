Making tamales — or just eating them — on Christmas Eve. Going on a sleigh ride. Caroling through the neighborhood and drinking hot chocolate after. Getting up at the crack of dawn for a Black Friday shop and lunch out with your besties. … I grew up in a Catholic family and so, unsurprisingly, getting all bundled up and going to Midnight Mass was one of our holiday traditions. It always felt so magical, with all the candles glowing in the dark cathedral, flickering amongst the statues of saints and moving shadows across the stained glass windows.
And when we got home, we opened one present, saving the rest for Christmas morning. My mom would choose which present to open. If memory serves, those were mostly religious items like rosaries or small figurines of the virgin Mary — one of which I still have. One of her fingers is chipped and I am no longer what you would call "a practicing Catholic," but it's a cherished memento all the same.
And when I had kids of my own, we customized that tradition: they could open one gift on Christmas Eve but it had to be from a sibling. I don't know if the googly eyes my son T.J. got from his brother Tyler is a cherished memento or not, but it sure is a warm memory that makes me smile.
Reflecting on these made me wonder what other families have as time-honored traditions for the holidays … and also how valuable and precious they seem in light of the pandemic. So I sent out an email call to my co-workers asking if they could share some of what they do as a family to make their own holiday magic. Here are some of the stories they sent back.
Sarah Carter, an advertising executive, said her family has a couple she could share. "Every year we go up and chop down our own Christmas tree," she said. And: "We watch all the 'Grinch' movies on Christmas day."
Digital Editor Madison Guernsey said his family delves deep to make memories during the holidays. "A night or two before Christmas, my brother, parents, grandparents and I swap White Elephant gifts. $10 limit. One year, I chose the gift from my dad, who will do just about anything to avoid spending money on wrapping paper, and who has a history of using his $10 on restaurant-sized amounts of canned food (chili, nacho cheese sauce, etc.). On this fateful night I opened a black garbage bag and was greeted by a 48-pack of chicken-flavored Top Ramen. It's come with me on multiple moves — mostly for sentimental reasons, but also because it's a quick fix in a pinch — and is still with me in Boise."
Another tradition happens on Christmas Eve, when "my brother, dad and I compete in an hors d'oeuvre 'cook off' that my mom and grandparents judge." Somewhere along the way, "we always make time to watch our favorite holiday movie, 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.' … We've all seen it dozens of times and we still laugh throughout, even though we can all quote it from memory."
For Copy Editor Sydney Kidd, one holiday tradition involves a bit of a guessing game. "Every year my grandma buys each of her grandchildren an ornament and writes one memorable thing they did or experienced that year on the bottom," Kidd said. "She wraps the ornaments up and then we open them with our siblings and take turns guessing whose ornament is whose."
For advertising director, Angela Sammons, it's a whole evening's worth of activities. "Every Christmas Eve, we bundle up and go down and walk through the light display at Indian Creek in Caldwell," she said. "After that we come home, open one gift, get into our pajamas and watch a Christmas movie together as a family."
And here, from our HR manager, Deb Brooks, may be my favorite entry. "My family goes out every Christmas Eve looking for Santa," she said. "While we are out and about Santa always seems to find our house and deliver presents. My dad would always take us out and mom would stay behind." It was one of those traditions handed down, she said. "We did that with our own kids. So much fun to see their faces light up when they see Santa flying in the sky (red lights on (an) airplane). My children now take my grandkids out and do the same thing. It is a fun tradition, and the kids always have (a) great story about how they saw Santa flying in the sky. Also, Santa always eats the divinity we leave out for him. (It's a special recipe from my great grandmother.)
"One year after dad taking us out, we got back, and Santa had not come. That had never happened before. My mom had dinner ready in the kitchen and while we were eating, we heard bells. We ran out to the tree, and he had come. Never figured out how they pulled that one off."