OCTOBER
Heart and Hands Quilters Bazaar and Quilt Show
Oct. 30
9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. South, Nampa
Items for sale include quilts, baby blankets, table runners, placemats, hot pads and many more hand crafted items. Home made cinnamon rolls will also be available to purchase.
NOVEMBER
Canyon Hill Ladi\es Christmas Bazaar
Nov. 6
9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
903 N. Michigan Ave., Caldwell
Christmas decorations, antique jewelry, misc.items, new to you clothing & more. Pies, cakes, candy & cookies. Hot cinnamon rolls & coffee. Hot soups available for lunch. Come for a happy holiday time.
Christ Lutheran Church Annual Fall Bazaar
Nov. 6
9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
1406 West Cherry Lane, Meridian
The bazaar will feature Shepherd’s Cafe, Chocolate Corner, White Elephant Table, Scentsy, home decor, natural lotion & soap, jar lights, Origamiowl jewelry, Thirty-One gifts, hand crafted items, and various vendors.
Elkettes Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar
Nov. 6
9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
6608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
We will have handmade crafts, jewelry, woodworking, homemade bake sale and more.
The Melba Holiday Bazaar
Nov. 6
9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
6870 Stokes Ave, Melba (in the High School Commons)
Lunch of chicken noodle soup will start at 11 a.m.. A large variety of vendors will be present. Come start your holiday shopping with us.
Nampa Christian Schools Harvest Bazaar
Nov. 6
9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
505 W. Orchard Ave. (elementary main gym), Nampa
Arts, crafts, food, various vendors.
Zion Holiday Bazaar
Nov. 6
9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Zion Lutheran School, 1012 12th Ave. Road, Nampa
Scentsy, paparazzi jewelry, wood flower arrangements, Tupperware, cold cups, mugs & shirts, color street, keychains, badge reels, blankets, essential oils, cleaners & personal care products, cutting boards, woodworks, embroidered towels, British baked goods, sweets & preserves, hand pressed bath bombs, wreaths, ornaments, decor & more.
Legacy Life Church Holiday Bazaar
Nov. 12, 13
10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
1830 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Homemade Christmas gifts, gift bags, home based vendors, homemade goodies, craft items and much much more.
King of Glory Holiday Bazaar
Nov. 13
10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
3430 N. Maple Grove Road, Boise
Featuring handcrafted items including knitted & crocheted items, Norwegian Lefse, huge variety of cookies and fudge, baked goods, jams and jellies, specialty breads, wood artwork, hostess gifts, pet toys, stocking stuffers and so much more.
We accept credit cards: VISA, MasterCard, Discover & American Express
We will have our bazaar outdoors in tents and masks will be required.
Eagles auxiliary No. 115 holiday bazaar
Nov. 13, 14
9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
7025 Overland Road, Boise
Handmade blankets, jewelry, and arts and crafts. There will be handmade clothing from child to adult sizes, and other miscellaneous items.
Homedale Senior Center Holiday Bazaar
Nov. 13
8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
224 W. Idaho Ave., Homedale
Holiday Bazaar is opened to all. We have a variety of vendors with homemade goodies to Scentsy products and much more. We have a bake sale, a silent auction, and a 50/50/ draw. We have something for all. Lunch served until food runs out. Hot dogs,chill dogs baked potato with chili or butter, sour cream.
Candy Cane Lane
Nov. 17
9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
StPaulsCWL.afrogs.org, Nampa
Gift-themed baskets, home baked cookie assortments, bundles of sweets, handcrafted items.
Handmade Idaho Holiday Market
Nov. 20, 21
10 a.m. — 5 p.m.; 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
1118 W. Idaho St., Boise,
Handmade Idaho’s Holiday Market is returning to the El Korah Shrine this year! Saturday, Nov. 20 (10 a.m.- 5p.m) and Sunday, Nov. 21 (10 a.m. — 4 p.m.)! The market is Idaho’s premier all local holiday shopping event and features fun holiday shopping with over 50 handmade vendors and “little makers.” Great locally made gifts for everyone.
Mistletoe House — Assistance League of Boise
Nov. 26, 27; Dec. 1 — 4
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
5825 N .Glenwood St., Garden City
Holiday apparel, decorations, crafts, books, wrapping, cards, everything holiday. Every dollar spent at our shop is used to fund our 10 philanthropies helping underserved youth in Ada County.
DECEMBER
BOSCO Holiday Art Bazaar
Dec. 3 ,4:30 — 8 p.m.; 4 , 5 1-7 p.m.
Riverside Hotel 2900 Chinden Blvd. Garden City
Original artwork, paintings and reproductions, ceramics, cloth art, art calendars, coasters, greeting cards and more!
Hip Holiday Craft Market
Dec. 4
9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Flying M Nampa, 1314 2nd St. S.
Flying M Coffeegarage transforms into a curated shopping holiday experience, featuring over 35 local artists and makers. From kids’ gifts to jewelry to quilted jackets. Go check out flyingmcoffee.com for a full vendor list and follow our Facebook event for fun updates and previews.
Nampa High oosters’ Holiday Fest
Dec. 4
9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Nampa High School, 203 Lake Lowell Ave.
Over 100 Vendors selling selling a large variety of hand crafted items. Come and enjoy one of our famous Poly Plates lunch plates for $10! You can pre-order the lunch plate on our Facebook Page Nampa High Boosters PTSA.
Owyhee County Christmas Bazaar
Dec. 4
10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Owyhee County Museum, Murphy
Fresh cut Christmas trees from Silver City, arts & crafts, jewelry, homemade pies, local craft vendors.