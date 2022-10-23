OCTOBER
Oct. 29
Heart ‘n Hands Quilters Boutique
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. 610 16th Ave South, Nampa. First Nazarene Church.
Items for sale include quilts, baby blankets, table runners, placemats, hot pads, aprons and many more handcrafted items. Homemade cinnamon rolls will also be available to purchase.
All proceeds go to charity.
Lutheran World Relief Boutique and Bake Sale
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. 404 Nectarine St., Nampa.
Zion Quilters are hosting their annual boutique at Zion Lutheran Church. Handcrafted items include Christmas tree ornaments and decorations, table runners, placemats, wreaths, aprons, dog and cat items, baby items, BSU items, homemade jams and jellies, baked goods and much more. All items are made by church members. There will be a quilt raffle for a beautiful hand quilted queen size quilt that is a blue ribbon and best of division winner. Also for sale are cinnamon rolls and homemade soup. Dine in or take out. Proceeds benefit Zion’s Quilt Ministry.
NOVEMBER
Nov. 4, 5
Whitney United Methodist Church Bazaar (Craft Fair)
10 a.m. — 7 p.m. Nov. 4; 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Nov. 5. 3315 W Overland Road, Boise.
A large variety of items will be featured. From baked goods to paintings, hand sewn, knitted, or built crafts.
Homemade lasagna, vegetable soups, and delicious pies
Nov. 5
Zion Lutheran Holiday Bazaar
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., 1012 12th Ave. Road, Nampa.
Lots of homemade arts, crafts & decor items. Baked goods, jams, jellies, white elephant gifts, cups, mugs, shirts, ornaments, candles, Pampered Chef, Dark Horse Inspirations, Young Living, Usborn Books, Paparazzi Jewelry, Scentsy & more!
Hazelwood Village Holiday Bazaar
Noon — 5 p.m., 11127 West Morela Dr., Boise.
Handcrafted items, sewing, jam, pastries, children’s gifts, jewelry, self published books, photography…more.
P.E.O. Holiday Bazaar
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hubler Terminal, 4814 E. Linden, Caldwell.
Browse for all kinds of gift possibilities from quilt items to dish scrubbies, crafts to baked goods, gift basket raffles, and lots of other goodies. Proceeds from the raffle baskets will benefit the Caldwell P.E.O. Chapter House.
Muffins, cinnamon rolls and coffee will be available for purchase from 9-11:30 a.m. Soup and soft drinks will be available from 11:30-2 p.m.
Hope Lutheran Christmas Bazaar
8:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. 331 North Linder Road, Eagle.
Homemade baked goods — cookies, candies, fudge, bars, pies. Skilled artisans & craftsmen featuring gifts for the holidays. Collectibles and antiques. Silent Auction.
Proceeds support: (1) West Ada School Food Backpack Program for children in need; (2) Catch Program assisting homeless families transition into stable lives; (3) Hope Lutheran Food Pantry.
Savory breakfast & a tasty soup and fresh-baked bread lunch. Homemade baked goods: cookies, candies, fudge, bars available by the piece or the pound.
Candy Cane Lane Bazaar
8 a.m. 510 West Roosevelt Ave., Nampa. We will have homemade soup, bread, wood, jewlery, hand sewn items and childrens clothing. Along with lots of other vendors like Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Scentsy. Come by and take a look, Santa Corner for the kids. Get your personalized gifts for your family and friends before the Holiday Season.
All home made, cookies, breads, soup, candy.
Christ Lutheran Church bazaar
9 a.m. 1406 West Cherry Lane, Meridian.
Shepherd’s Cafe, Sweet Corner, White Elephant Table, Scentsy, Home Decor, Natural Lotion& Soap, Origamiowl Jewelry, Thirty-One Gifts, hand crafted items, Christmas Items, and various vendors.
Homemade soups, brats, hot dogs, nachos, pie, cinnamon rolls and drinks
Nov. 12
Mustard Seed’s 10th Annual Holiday Market
9 a.m. — 4 p.m., 233 13th Ave. South, Nampa.
One day only! Shop a 5000+ square foot warehouse filled with vendors, curators and local makers. Plus an entire storefront filled with seasonal, vintage, furniture, home decor and more!
Refreshments Offered. Coffee truck and artisan breads and confections for purchase.
Eagles Auxiliary No. 115 Holiday Bazaar
8 a.m., 7025 W. Overland Road, Boise.
Handmade Jewelry, hair pieces, arts and crafts Scentsy products , handmade purses , baby blankets, bibs, etc. handmade Christmas decorations, oven towels, beaded gift items, several other miscellaneous items. bake good sale, cakes, pies, cookies.
Lunch will be available to purchase.
Bags & Such — Christmas Bazaar
10 a.m. 12373 W. Medalist Dr., Boise.
Ladies bags; “Doggie” Bags; custom pet portrait gift certificates; one of a kind gift items — all featuring the watercolor artwork of local artist.
Nov. 19
41st Annual Holiday Bazaar at the Boise (Dick Eardley) Senior Center
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., 690 Robbins Road, Boise.
For 41 years, the Boise Senior Center has hosted a holiday bazaar at our downtown Boise facility. We host dozens of crafters, artists and distributors so you can check off everyone on your shopping list. We’ll have sewn and hand-crafted items, original greeting cards, signed books, homemade soaps, candy and baked goods, woodwork, knitted/crocheted items, baby blankets, handmade kitchen towels & dish cloths, pet items, quilts, hats and scarves, market bags, bibs, cowboy boot stockings, gnome crafts, plastic bag holders, jewelry, artwork, photography, and much more. This bazaar coincides with the annual Fort Boise Community Pottery & Art Sale next door at Fort Boise Community Center — a local favorite! And our thrift store and craft boutique will be open. It’s a shopping event you don’t want to miss!
Hamburgers, soup, chips, popcorn, and soft drinks will be available for purchase throughout the event.
Holiday bazaar vendors and shoppers in the dining room at the Boise Senior Center.
Nov. 19, 20
St. Mark’s CCW Noel Boutique
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Nov. 19; 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Nov. 20. 7960 W. Northview, Boise.
Handcrafted items, jewelry, collectibles, rosaries, gifts, and baked goods.
Nov. 19, 20
Handmade Idaho’s Holiday Market at El Korah
10 — 5 Nov. 19; 10 — 4 Nov. 20. 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise
All Idaho made goods, including metal art, hand blown and fused glass, jewelry, pottery, apparel, bath & body, artisan foods and more!
Coffee, Tea, Bar available.
Nov. 26
Artisans for Hope, sale/bazaar and Open House
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 723 North 15th St., Boise.
Fabric Arts of all kinds, all items hand made from handbags to table linens, knitted hats to boiled wool mittens and knitted wool socks. Christmas Ornaments, tree skirts and Christmas Stockings, French linen aprons to microwave cozies. All items are handmade. by local refugee artisans.
DECEMBER
Dec. 3
Parma Senior Center Bazaar
9 a.m. — 3 p.m. 410 N. 8th St., Parma. Handmade crafts. 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Santa arrives at noon.
16th Annual Hip Holiday Craft Market at Flying M!
9 — 5 p.m., 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa.
Join us to shop unique, handmade wares from 35 artists and crafters! Hip Holiday Craft Market vendors take over our garage and parking lot (in a heated tent!) every December with innovative products and keepsakes made with fine craftsmanship. Support your local makers by shopping Hip Holiday!
The coffee is always flowing and the housemade treats are always fresh at Flying M!
Nampa Eagles Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar
8 a.m. — 2 p.m. 1907 W Famingo Ave (Clubhouse), Nampa.
Jewelry, quilts, Scentsy, towels and other embroidered and crocheted items, handmade gift items, bake sale, and more.
Coffee and donuts available in the morning and homemade soup for lunch.