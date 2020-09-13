Are you having a holiday bazaar? Or maybe you know of one?
If so, please send them my way.
I will be putting together an Idaho Press Holiday Bazaar Blast and want to get as many local holiday bazaars as possible listed.
If you are having one, or know about one, please send:
- Name of bazaar, location and address
- What will be featured at the bazaar (ceramics, cloth art, mosaics, etc.)
- Bazaar dates and times
- Deadline to send in your listing for the Holiday Bazaar Blast: Friday, Oct. 9.
In order to be included, all listings must be submitted on our website. Go to “Submissions” on the homepage and fill out the form: idahopress.com.