The Holiday Bazaar Blast will be published in the Life section on Sunday, Oct. 23. Deadline to send in your listing for the Holiday Bazaar Blast: Friday, Oct. 14.
It’s holiday bazaar time!
If you or your organization is having a Holiday Bazaar, we want to hear about it so we can include it in our Holiday Bazaar Blast.
Deadline for submissions is Friday, Oct. 14.
The Holiday Bazaar Blast will be published in the Life section on Sunday, Oct. 23.
All submissions must be through the Idaho Press website.
Please go to the Idaho Press homepage at idahopress.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.
The “Holiday Bazaar” submission link is the first under the heading: SUBMISSIONS.
