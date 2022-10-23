Have you started your holiday shopping yet? Oh, no! Did you just realize it’s that time of year?!
No worries, we’ve got you covered. Or, to be precise, a melange of local pop-ups, strung out from Oct. 29 into December can be your go-tos for finding just the right gift for all the peeps on your list.
To get you in the mood, we chatted with Ellie McKinnon, executive director for Artisans for Hope, which is hosting one of the holiday shops to put at the top of your shopping list. The Artisans for Hope holiday bazaar is slated for Nov. 26. Please see the Holiday Bazaar Blast on C2 for more listings
Can you please describe what Artisans for
Hope is all about?
Artisans for Hope, founded over a decade ago, is a place where Refugees connect, learn, create and earn as they work with volunteers skilled in fabric arts. A social enterprise, it began when a concerned group of Boise women sought a meaningful way to help refugees assimilate into our culture. They created a safe place where fabric arts, particularly sewing and knitting could be shared, and taught, and as desired, marketed. It was and continues to be a volunteer-based program funded primarily by grants and donations. Its purpose has not changed. It is a safe place where artisans and volunteers can connect, create, learn and earn.
How many artisans are there and how many sewing instructors/volunteers? Can you describe how, when
the teaching/training takes place?
Hundreds of artisans have taken part in this program over the years. The beginner’s class is taught on Thursday and focuses on basic sewing skills and use of a machine. When an artisan completes the program, he/she is given a sewing machine to take home for their own use and the option to return to the studio to create specific items for the marketplace. The sewing machines and fabric used in the studio come from generous donations. Generally, there are eight to 10 artisans in the beginning classes under the direction of four teachers. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, approximately eight skilled artisans and three to four teachers create for the marketplace. Knitting occurs on Tuesday mornings.
The marketplace includes an in-studio showroom, local gift stores, contract work and of course the holiday sale. The program has a volunteer staff of approximately 40 individuals who do everything from teaching to repairing sewing machines to assisting in the office.
Can you talk about some of the artisans who
have been a part of the organization for a
while — describe what
it means to them?
Varonique Giwe Tongbi along with members of her family escaped civil war in the DR of Congo when her dressmaking shop was burned to the ground, her family threatened and her husband killed. She spent several years in a Centrafique and resettled in Boise in 2012. Trained in Switzerland, she currently is responsible for control and product management at Artisans for Hope.
“Artisans for hope brings the community together. We are like family — learning sharing and growing together. I learned to design and sew handbags at Artisans for Hope and the money I earn helps me to take care of my family. Artisans for Hope has done a lot for me and my family. I am so grateful for being a part of it.” — Veronique Tongbi.
Storay Faisi left Afghanistan in 1998. She was studying engineering, but then the Taliban came and she could no longer continue. She and her husband left and lived in Uzbekistan as refugees for nearly 12 years before resettling in Idaho.
“Artisans for Hope is so helpful for refugee people. It has helped me with my occupation. It is here I have learned about sewing and knitting.” — Storay Faisi.
Can you talk about
some of the handmade items — which are
the most popular?
Beautifully designed bags from coin purses to exquisite travel bags are extremely popular. Table linens from table runners to cocktail napkins sell well. Microwave cozies designed for small and large bowls have been well received. I suspect the Holiday stockings, tree ornaments, tree skirts and lovely gift boxes will delight folks at the holiday sale.
This organization is reminiscent of the old adage: If you give a person a fish she/he can eat for a day, but if you teach a person to fish, he/she can eat for a life time. It is a pleasure to work with these skilled artisans and the compassionate and delightful volunteers as we learn together, and work together. The results of our combined efforts produce a banquet of valuable products, but more important, an enriching community with rewarding and enduring friendships.