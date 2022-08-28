For several weeks prior to the annual Wagon Days celebration in Ketchum, a line of historic ore wagons is lined up outside the Ore Wagon Museum, allowing passersby the chance to inspect these storied vehicles up close before seeing them pulled by a 20-mule team for the “Big Hitch” parade over Labor Day weekend. Since 1958, Ketchum has celebrated its mining history through the Big Hitch, the largest non-motorized parade in the West which features, in addition to the ore wagons and mule team, buggies, carriages, carts, and stagecoaches. Since then, the weekend-long event has grown to include other events like live music, pancake breakfast, and other fun unique cultural demonstrations.
One of this year’s draws is a performance by 2021 American Idol winner Chayce Beckham, who will perform on Saturday, Sept. 3, following the Big Hitch parade in a street party on East Avenue. The 24-year-old country music singer/songwriter will perform a set featuring songs from his EP “Doin’ It Right,” as well as some new, unreleased songs. This is Beckham’s first time performing at Wagon Days and in the state of Idaho. “The city reached out and we couldn’t pass on an opportunity to visit and take part in this year’s celebration!” says Beckham. “I cannot wait to see the beauty of Idaho and learn more about the history of Ketchum.”
The Wagon Days event schedule starts Friday, Sept. 2, with a Sun Valley story tour where you’ll be guided on bus for a one-hour tour past local historical sites like the Horace Lewis home, the Union Pacific Terminal, and more.
In the afternoon, join seven Idaho cowboy poets at the Ore Wagon Museum as they recite poetic tales from the land and their way of life.
This is followed by a reception in Town Square for this year’s parade Grand Marshalls, Paula and Keith Perry of the recently closed long-time Ketchum establishment Perry’s. Following the reception, Boise band Tylor & the Train Robbers will play a live set on East Avenue at 7 p.m. with food served by Despos and drinks by Roadbars.
On Saturday (and Sunday) morning, join the Papoose Club pancake breakfast in Town Square, a Wagon Days tradition of all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes and sausage. All day at East Avenue and Fourth Street, there will be an assortment of activities including kids’ activities, local food vendors, and Wagons Ho, an interactive pioneer exhibit that offers children a hands-on experience to understand how pioneers lived. Head to Festival Meadows on Sun Valley Road at 10:30 a.m. for horsemanship and culture demonstrations from the Eh-Capa Bareback riders and Escaramuza Charra riding. The Eh-Capa style of riding mirrors that of the Native American culture. Escaramuza is the only female equestrian event in Mexican charreria, a Mexican cultural tradition stemming from the Spanish-inspired charreada, a festival event similar to American rodeo.
Then it’s the main event: the Big Hitch Parade at 1 p.m., followed by the after-party featuring Beckham.
For those looking to take in more of the area’s history, the Ore Wagon Museum — festival HQ for the weekend — is open daily from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. You can view historical items from Ketchum’s founding, mining history, and Wagon Days, an exhibit developed in partnership with the City of Ketchum, Blaine County Historical Museum, and The Community Library’s Regional History Department. Wagon Days souvenirs will be available for sale. Next door is the Bonning Cabin, Ketchum’s oldest surviving building, open for touring.