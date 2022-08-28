Support Local Journalism


For several weeks prior to the annual Wagon Days celebration in Ketchum, a line of historic ore wagons is lined up outside the Ore Wagon Museum, allowing passersby the chance to inspect these storied vehicles up close before seeing them pulled by a 20-mule team for the “Big Hitch” parade over Labor Day weekend. Since 1958, Ketchum has celebrated its mining history through the Big Hitch, the largest non-motorized parade in the West which features, in addition to the ore wagons and mule team, buggies, carriages, carts, and stagecoaches. Since then, the weekend-long event has grown to include other events like live music, pancake breakfast, and other fun unique cultural demonstrations.

One of this year’s draws is a performance by 2021 American Idol winner Chayce Beckham, who will perform on Saturday, Sept. 3, following the Big Hitch parade in a street party on East Avenue. The 24-year-old country music singer/songwriter will perform a set featuring songs from his EP “Doin’ It Right,” as well as some new, unreleased songs. This is Beckham’s first time performing at Wagon Days and in the state of Idaho. “The city reached out and we couldn’t pass on an opportunity to visit and take part in this year’s celebration!” says Beckham. “I cannot wait to see the beauty of Idaho and learn more about the history of Ketchum.”

