You’ve already been to the Field of Screams and Haunted World and watched all of the “Halloween” movies — Michael Myers will never die. Here are some options off the beaten spooky path.
”The Spill: Tales of the Unexplained III” from Death Rattle
Death Rattle is a nonprofit literary organization dedicated to providing public platforms to underserved writers in the community. One of those platforms is “The Spill,” a “bi-monthly, open-mic live story-telling event,” according to the website. The next one could send shivers up your spine.
“The Spill: Tales of the Unexplained III” is slated for 6:30 p.m., Saturday Oct. 22 at the Flying M Coffee Garage in Nampa. Spooky storytellers are currently being recruited “for first hand accounts dealing with the unsettling, the horrifying, the unexplainable, and the downright spooky. … Have you had an encounter with that from beyond the veil? We are on the hunt for brave souls who have encountered true-life horror stories. Speakers have six minutes or less to share their horrifying encounters during an open mic live scary storytelling night.”
The open call goes on in detail “We are looking for stories that range from close encounters with hauntings, shadow people, the instinct that saved you from a potential true-crime incident; demonic encounters and cryptozoology nightmares to lived urban legends; true-crime, sixth senses, UFO sightings, curses or passed-down folklore. … We want your personal tales of that haunted doll you ended up regretting getting on Ebay, encounters with a backwoods creature you thought was only from the stories that we tell one another around the campfire, spine shivering experiences with people who had bad intentions, the night spent in an abandoned house that was never really vacated, your recurring night terrors and brushes with monsters that claw deep within the darkness. Share your endless nights and shrieking tales … if you dare.”
If you have a spooky story to share, you can email or DM a brief description of it to: deathrattlewriter@gmail.com to sign up for a storytelling slot. Or if you’d rather just listen, mark your calendar. It’s an all ages event. $3. Oh, and costumes are encouraged.
Haunted Halloween Trolley
The Haunted Halloween Trolley tours run nightly at 7 p.m. starting Friday, Oct 14 through Halloween night, Oct.31. 90 minutes long. Ages 13+. $18.
The tour on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 to 11 p.m., is for adults only (21+) and includes tickets to the Old Pen Halloween events. $35. BYOB.
The tour on Monday, Oct. 31 is also adults only and includes wine and sandwiches aboard the trolley. 21+. $28.