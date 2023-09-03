Throughout the year, there’s always something being harvested in Idaho, from asparagus to sweet corn to potatoes.
But September is the month when the harvest is most bountiful.
“Every year, the governor declares September Idaho Preferred Month,” said Dawn Larzelier, marketing specialist for Idaho Preferred, a program of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture created to promote food and agricultural products grown, raised or processed in Idaho.
The month-long celebration highlights the diversity and abundance of Idaho’s agricultural sector. “This is the month when Idahoans have the most access to the most produce grown in the state,” Larzelier said.
Part of the celebration includes a media "Harvest Tour" of several of the Idaho Preferred members. Here are some highlights from the tour and some ways you can enjoy this year’s harvest.
Hoagland Meat
“This plant has a lot of history,” JD Hoagland said, standing in front of his family’s beef processing plant, Hoagland Meat, located in Homedale. “It’s evolved and grown.”
The Hoagland family has been in the cattle industry for over 70 years, and continue to raise beef cattle for the plant, which can process 35 to 40 head of cattle a day. They also offer custom USDA inspected beef processing to local ranchers.
All their beef is cut by hand. Hoagland’s mom Karen said they do all the usual cuts of beef, as well as newer cuts, like “baseball steaks,” which she illustrated with a clenched fist and described it as an “up and coming” cut of beef.
Hoagland Meat offers a subscription plan, with cuts of beef delivered weekly, bi-weekly or monthly. Hoagland said the subscription option is one way the community can support local ranchers. “I’m so proud of our community and the efforts they put in,” he said. “Supporting guys locally keeps us sustainable.”
To learn more about Hoagland Meats, visit hoaglandmeat.com.
Symms Fruit Ranch
Eva Symms is a fifth-generation fruit grower, helping her dad, uncle and other family members run their 5,000-acre farm. They grow over 25 varieties of apples, cherries, peaches, apricots, nectarines, plums, pears, wine grapes and onions.
She led the tour group into the peach orchard where we sampled a variety called Alberta. It’s a fragile peach, Symms said, so it’s field packed. When asked what to look for in a peach, she said you want them “big, round and colorful.”
As a Georgia gal, I have high peach standards. I have to tell you, standing in an orchard and eating a peach that I just picked from a tree was about the pinnacle of peachy goodness.
Symms also showed us quints, a unique fruit used by the Hispanic community to make a candy called “membrillo” and cideries use for its juice.
Symms Fruit Ranch sends its fruit all over the country and world. They’ve found a market for their white-flesh peaches in Taiwan, and locally, you can find their fruit in many grocery stores. You can also stop by their ranch store and buy whatever is currently in season, which right now is peaches and plums. Find out more at symmsfruit.com.
Wissel Farms
Matt Wissel started farming at 16, and he’s seen more than a few changes in the farming community through the decades.
But even with years of farming under his belt, he’s up for trying new things. This year, for example, he’s growing kuhlrabis, a cruciferous vegetable that tastes like a mild radish. “I had never tried or eaten it before,” Wissel said with a chuckle.
It’s one of the many vegetables that goes into the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) boxes, a weekly service where subscribers receive a box of a variety of fresh-picked produce.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The CSA program, or “Harvest Club” as Wissel calls it, helps the farm get some cash flow early in the growing season, when farming supplies need to be purchased. “It’s a way to get through the spring. And people get to try things they never tried before. People are excited about it, and I enjoy delivering boxes.”
One of the items going in this week’s CSA boxes will be squash flowers, a bright yellow blossom that Wissel said can be stuffed with cheese and fried (each CSA box comes with recipes).
Pumpkins, one of Wissel’s cash crops, are almost ready for harvest. He grows a “half-pint” variety that is sent to Albertsons stores all over the Northwest.
Wissel Farms runs a small pumpkin patch every fall, and their produce stand located at the corner of Lake Lowell Road and Middleton Road in Nampa is open. More information is available on their Facebook page.
Indian Creek Winery
“It’s a little Shangri-la.” This is how Tammy Stowe-McClure describes her family’s 40-acre winery located near Kuna.
Indian Creek Winery was started in 1982 and was one of the first wineries in the region. From their grapes, they have produced award-winning wines, and the wine labels—designed by Stowe-McClure—have also garnered accolades.
Indian Creek Winery has a tasting room and space for visitors to picnic. It’s also a venue for weddings and events like this weekend’s Hermit Music Fest.
Stowe-McClure predicts harvest will start in a few weeks’ time. Family, friends and volunteers band together to pick the grapes. “We pay in wine!”
Visit indiancreekwinery.com to learn more.
Back Forty Farms
“Everything we have, it’s Lisa’s fault,” joked Ron Kern, co-owner of Back Forty Farms. They bought their 42-acre farm at his wife’s urging, and have been on “a learning ladder, not a learning curve!”
The property, located on Black Cat Road, was once part of a 100-acre dairy farm with 43 cows, which was considered huge in the early 1900s. Kern said the farm had some famous visitors during its horse farm days, including Annie Oakley and the actor Clayton Moore, who played the Lone Ranger.
The Kerns grow organic produce, most of which they freeze-dry and sell. They have chickens, cows, goats, alpaca and two kangaroos, who seem well-adapted to Idaho. The farm also offers equine therapy.
Kern is the first Idaho farmer veteran to be granted permission to use the official Homegrown By Heroes/Idaho Preferred merged mark, and he’s part of the Farmers Veterans Coalition. Support for veteran farmers is important, Kern said, and the coalition offers them resources and community.
To learn more or to schedule a tour, visit back-forty-farms.com.
Lactalis
There are more cows in Idaho than people. And dairy is the largest agricultural sector in the state. I learned these fun facts as we arrived at the last stop on the Harvest Tour, the Lactalis cheese factory in Nampa.
Lactalis is the world’s largest dairy group, and their factory in Nampa is their largest U.S. facility. The facility produces Italian cheeses, including fresh mozzarella and mascarpone. All products are made with Idaho milk, with 90% coming from the Treasure Valley.
You can find Lactalis cheese in local grocery stores under the brand name Galbani. Lactalis also has a store that is open every Friday afternoon.