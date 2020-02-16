The children of Terry and Susan (Fisher) Howard are pleased to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents on February 14. They were married in 1970 in Emmett, Idaho.
The couple raised their six children in Emmett while they worked and serve in the community: Travis (Shannon) Howard of Gilbert, Arizona; Shay (Heidi) Howard of Nampa; Clint (deceased 1995); Ryan (Lori) Howard of LaGrande, Oregon; Sarah (Ryan) Ussing of Grantsville, Utah, and Jill (Dan) Clayson of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
They have 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
You can now find Terry and Susan traveling the country in their motorhome, visiting family and friends and enjoying the sun in Arizona.
Their children would like to be the first to congratulate them on this exciting milestone and publicly thank the loving couple for their selfless dedication to family, friends, community and faith over the past 50 years. The family couldn’t have asked for more outstanding role models in life and love.
Congratulations! We love you Mom and Dad!