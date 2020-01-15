Dorothy Vauk is turning 100. She was born on Jan. 25, 1920 in New Plymouth.
Her husband is Hubert and they were married 57 years.
Children include: Charles Vauk, David Vauk, Lynne Caba and Teri Masterson, all of Nampa; Celia Shikuma, Huntington Beach, California; Pat Vauk, Minneapolis, Minnesota;
Dennis Vauk, Houston, Texas; Gary Vauk, Dallas, Texas and Jennifer Vauk, Mount Airy, Maryland.
She has 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Dorothy is still a very active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. She will assist at St. Vincent de Paul food bank and ministries to the nursing homes locally.
There will be a celebration on Jan. 25 at St. Paul's Marist Hall, 500 W. Roosevelt in Nampa from 1 to 4 p.m. Well Wishes Welcome!