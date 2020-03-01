Bertha Mae Murri is celebrating her 100th birthday. She was born in Driggs, Idaho on Feb. 28, 1920.
She was married to Herman Rasmussen for 33 years, and to Val Murri for 30 years; both are now deceased.
Her daughter, Gwenia, lives in McGill, Nevada. She has seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
A birthday celebration was held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2 to 4 p.m. at Lenity Senior Living in Caldwell. No gifts please; well wishes are welcome.
Lenity Senior Living is honored to celebrate Mae’s 100th Birthday with her, her family and friends. Congratulations on her life time accomplishments she has achieved.