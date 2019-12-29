Mel Baker and Joyce Vieselmeyer were married Dec. 27, 1969 in Nampa.
Mel was serving in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electrician's mate at the Auxiliary Air Station in Fallon, Nevada. Joyce had been working as a nurse where she took her training in the first nursing class in the new Mercy Hospital in Nampa.
They made their first home in Fallon until August 1971 when Mel was reassigned to the Aircraft Carrier USS Hancock in Alameda, California. He shipped out to The Gulf of Tonkin Vietnam until his honorable discharge in July 1972.
The couple has remained in the Treasure Valley. Mel and Joyce worked on the family farm while raising their two daughters, Vonnie and Ruth. Joyce also worked in the nursing field. Mel retired in 2012 after 23 years working for the U.S. Postal Service in Meridian as a rural letter carrier.
The couple have enjoyed all five of their grandchildren growing up in Nampa. In October, the Bakers celebrated their 50-year milestone on a West Coast Cruise.