After 21 years of dedicated service to Clarity Credit Union, Deb Ferguson is setting her sights on a well-deserved retirement. Deb joined Clarity (formerly IDADIV) in 1999. She is best known for her involvement in Clarity community events and for her role as branch manager in Middleton. Deb’s professionalism and graciousness have been her trademark as she has transitioned roles within the credit union.
The employees at Clarity can confidently say that our credit union, our community and our members have benefitted from Deb’s leadership and passion for helping people. Deb has always led by example. Her example is one of empathy, doing the right thing and figuring out what can be done. Then, she will make a checklist and GET IT DONE!
It is with the greatest amount of respect and admiration that we wish Deb the best in her retirement. Deb has left a lasting impression on Clarity that we are better from and thankful for. Cheers to you Deb! You will be missed!