There’ll be no standing in line for the big Mother’s Day brunch buffet. Flower deliveries are still verboten in many states (nonessential). You can still grab a box of candy (be sure to wipe it down with a Clorox wipe), or send a card — but if you tried to send anything else, you may have found you were out of luck as Amazon deliveries are no longer guaranteed “next day” (I’m still waiting on a jigsaw puzzle I ordered last month, due to arrive Aug. 12).
The point is, this is a Mother’s Day like no other.
These past few months have been a roller coaster for everyone, everywhere. But what is it like for a new mom — or for one who is waiting for her first baby to arrive?
Four mothers share their stories.
Melissa Davlin
Melissa Davlin, 34, gave birth to Elias on Jan. 11. She also has another son, Garrett, 6 1/2 years old. Davlin, an on-air journalist who works at Idaho Public Television, said being a new mom right now, is much different than it was before.
“It has added a new layer of stress I didn’t even know was possible,” she said. “There’s a lot at play here.”
Davlin hosts “Idaho Reports” and said she is working from home. “I’ve even done a couple of broadcasts with a baby in my lap.” Once, in order to soothe a crying Eli, she discreetly nursed him on air during a press conference with Gov. Brad Little. “It got broadcast around the state. The baby doesn’t care about deadlines, right? You couldn’t see anything,” Davlin said. “Only other mothers knew what was going on.”
She also made a decision to go to cloth diapers when the diaper panic started. “I made this snap decision to change to cloth diapers so as to not possibly expose myself to the virus shopping for diapers every two weeks,” Davlin said.
She said she is grateful for what she and her family do have. “As hard as this is, we’re actually really fortunate and I try not to lose sight of that. There are families who both parents have lost their jobs.”
Davlin said the family goes out for walks often. “That’s been really good for our mental health.”
Another hardship is she misses being able to be with the rest of her family, she said. “I miss my mom, too, you know. I miss having that support with my mom and my mother-in-law.”
She tries to look to the future, but it’s so hard, she said.
“The number of deaths keep going up ... the toilet paper jokes aren’t funny any more. It’s just exhausting and sad. ... I do have a lot of gratitude for being here with Garrett and Eli and (my husband) Nate.”
What is she doing for Mother’s Day? Besides the usual breakfast in bed fixed by “the boys,” Davlin said she hopes to see her own mother. “I’m trying to convince my mom and dad to come over for a distanced ice cream party. They can sit on one side (of the yard) and we can sit on the other.”
Lis Fetty
Lis Fetty, 29, had Maddie on Feb. 22 — “just before everything in the world went haywire,” she said. ‘I’ve been thinking about that a lot lately. You think back, last summer when we started to announce we’re pregnant. There’s that general excitement and looking forward to that time. ... It’s different ... not how I pictured it would be,” Fetty said.
Fetty said it’s been especially stressful as she is with Maddie 24/7. “I would just be sitting there feeding her during late night feedings, scrolling through my phone. ... I watched the world fall apart.”
She said “it’s a very strange time to live in. As a new mom I was already prepared to be concerned about my baby catching the flu or RSV.”
She followed a lot of blogs when she was pregnant, said Fetty, especially since Maddie is her first baby and she wanted to be prepared. “None of them mentioned a pandemic,” she said.
Kelcie Moseley-Morris
Kelcie Moseley-Morris, 32, is expecting her first baby in mid-August. She’s worried about a lot, she said. Catching the virus and possibly passing it on to the fetus is her biggest worry. “I remember the Zika virus was bad because it passed to the fetus,” she said. With the coronavirus, they don’t think it works that way, but “there’s so many unknowns right now,” Moseley-Morris said. “It’s hard to realize that I am going to be a mom ... it’s still weird to think of myself that way.”
Moseley-Morris said she tries to tamp down her anxieties and said she does see a counselor regularly. “She tells me ‘we don’t see any evidence (the coronavirus) is going to the babies.’ She’s tried to talk me off the ledge a little bit. I’m taking it one day at a time.”
Moseley-Morris said another stressor just popped up — I got laid off yesterday. It’s just been a whirlwind, all things considered. ... But we’re pretty fortunate. Normally, you kind of think of pregnancy as an experience with family and friends. I’m at 25 weeks — people haven’t seen me since I was at 16 weeks.”
She said she’s been writing a journal for her daughter — they’re planning on naming her Quinn — about her experience of a pregnancy during the pandemic.
“She’s going to hear a lot about it when she comes out,” she said with a smile.
Tabitha Bower
Tabitha Bower, 35, had Charlie Mae Talbot on April 27. She and her husband, Bryan Talbot, have two other children, Paisley 4; and Aiden, 10.
She said she spent most of her pregnancy before the pandemic, and was rocked by the whirlwind of events. “The change was so sudden. My work closed and moved to remote work unexpectedly on March 13. My baby shower was the next day, and by Monday, Idaho was reacting to the COVID outbreak and things were shutting down,” Talbot said. “We went from celebrating the baby on Saturday, to our family of five being home on Monday.”
They’ve been coping by taking things day by day, she said. “We’ve also done everything in our power to keep ourselves healthy ... have taken every precaution possible, just being sure we are in control of everything we can be, and letting go of things that are out of our control.”
She said they try to only stay as informed as they need to be, and “not get to caught up in obsessing and ingesting too much information.
“I had never imagined that I would be living through a pandemic, much less giving birth during one,” said Talbot. But from the beginning days when we realized the extent of the impact of this virus, to today, I’m proud of how our family has stayed positive and found solutions to any issues that have come up.”
She said she will tell Charlie about all of this when she is older. “I will tell her about how much time we were able to spend together as a family, how calming and intimate her birth was with the hospital restrictions, and how the community came together to assure the health of citizens in a way that has been beautiful to see.”