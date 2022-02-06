61f6d925d4fc6.attach_a_photograph_in_jpgjpeg_format-jpeg (1).jpeg

May Locuson is celebrating her 95th birthday.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1927 in Kauai, Hawaii.

Her daughters (and spouses) will celebrate her very special day (year) with a quiet dinner of her requested favorite tacos and a yellow cake with fresh orange frosting.

Daughters Carrie (Peter) Baker; Laurie (Andy) Loyst; and Sally (Jim) Tibbs wishing our dear Mom, Sis, Nana, Muni, Auntie, friend the happiest 95th birthday ever!!

