As unique as every dad is, all the dads I've ever known seem to have one thing in common: they all appreciate a good joke. Or, rather, a bad one. Dads are universally known for a particular breed of humor: The dad joke.
My own dad, Ken Huff, had a wickedly dry sense of humor. Even though he has been gone for a decade, just thinking about it gives me a smile. And I never knew when he was kidding — or not. He was a leg puller of high renown and I spent a good deal of time as a child responding to his pronouncements with: "No! Really?!"
He once said that a bee couldn't sting you as long as you held your breath. Holding your breath closed your pores making your skin impermeable to the stinger, he said, as if he'd just read about it in the latest issue of "Science Illustrated."
"No. Really?!"
I never tried it out, but after I shared this worldly knowledge with my girlfriends when we were about 8, one had an unpleasant encounter with a bee because of it. After standing like a statue and holding her breath furiously — to no avail — Tina tearfully accused my dad of lying about the whole thing. His response was one of righteous indignation. "What? No, that just doesn't make sense," he said, shaking his head at the preposterousness of the situation. "You must've not held your breath the entire time. You probably took a breath — and opened your pores. That's too bad," he said, sadly shaking his head.
Now, to most that would sound like a rotten trick to play on a gaggle of innocent little girls — especially poor Tina — but somehow my dad, with that wide-eyed just-the-facts demeanor — belying the mischievous twinkle in his eye — was able to pull it off. No one could stay mad at him. Not even Tina. "Oh, Ken!" she said, rolling her eyes and wiping a tear.
Which leads me to my next most popular response, which is universal, and absolutely includes that ubiquitous eye roll: "Oh, Dad!"
Today is Father's Day, the day we give our fathers silly useless presents like ugly ties or singing fish or we give them something to go outside and shoot with, fish with or grill with. We love our dear old dads dearly and we even love to hear their goofy dad jokes — although we'd never let them know — and we will keep those eye rolls and groans coming until the end of time.
I polled my Idaho Press co-workers for some of their favorite dad jokes to share with you. I hope you can fortify these with some from a dad of your own. And I hope all you fathers and sons and daughters (and moms and wives too, of course) get a little chuckle or two. Happy Father's Day!
From Rachel Spacek, Canyon County and Latino affairs reporter:
From her dad, Tim Spacek (in response to nothing relevant):
"You can call me anything, just don't call me late for dinner."
From Holly Beech, editor:
"Mine isn't so much a dad joke but something endearing and quirky my dad, Barry Beech, has done since I was a kid. Every Sunday at church, he takes a blue permanent marker from the name tag table in the foyer and draws a smiley face on his thumb. Then, when he passes by any children, he says a cheery hello and waves his smiley-face thumb to inspire a smile.
"I've always admired my dad for seeking to bring joy to others in small ways."
From Matt Davison, publisher and dad:
"What do you call a bear with no teeth? A Gummie Bear!"
From Rhonda McMurtrie, finance director:
"I’d love to share one of my dad’s jokes — but I can’t. He was pretty funny and kind of ornery, so they are for the most part unprintable.
"I will share this photo with you. We gave him this grilling apron and mitts for Father’s Day, and he always took it on vacation each summer when we went to Lake Okoboji, back in my home state of Iowa. We always went in July, so hot and humid.
"We grilled nearly every night, and he’d wear this apron. Except, he wore it over his shorts or swim trunks, usually no shirt. So basically, from the front he looked like he was only wearing the apron.
"We vacationed at a resort with about eight other families every year, and the first question was always 'did Don bring his apron?!'
"I posted this pic on Facebook a few years ago, and you’d be surprised the number of the 'Lake Crew' who responded with fond memories of my dad, who passed 20 years ago this November.
"Don Thomas, Army veteran, amazing role model, the kind of man who would drop everything to help someone else, wonderful father and husband. He instilled this in us kids.
"One example: He and Mom took each of four kids out for a fancy dinner for our 14th birthday, just the kid and them, no siblings. On my birthday, we were waiting in the lobby of the crowded restaurant, and a mother holding a baby came in. No place to sit. I jumped up and went to stand behind the loveseat so she could have my seat. That’s what I was taught by my dad. ...
"Dad came back to stand by me, elbowed me, leaned down (he was 6-foot-2-inches) and said 'you’re a good kid' and kissed me on the top of my head.
"BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!"
From Darce C. Johnson, senior digital consultant:
"Why was 6 afraid of 7? Because 7 8 9. Get it? Hahahahaha!
My husband, Jeff Johnson, tells this to the kids just to annoy them now that they’re teenagers. But when they were little, they would laugh every time."
Betsy Z. Russell, Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter:
"This isn't strictly a dad joke, but it was my dad's favorite joke; he was 90 when he died last August, and he relished telling it pretty much up to the end. It's a little bit dirty. Here it is:
"Grandma said to Grandpa, 'Let's go upstairs and make love.' Grandpa replied: 'Can't — do — both.'
Here's another one my dad sometimes liked to tell:
"Doctor: What's wrong with your son?
Dad: He thinks he's a chicken.
Doctor: Really? How long has he thought that?
Dad: Three years.
Doctor: Three years!
Dad: We would've brought him in sooner, but we needed the eggs."
Here's another one:
"I intend to live forever. So far, so good."
And one more:
"If I'd known how much I'd like grandkids, I'd have had them first."
Blake Jones, Kuna Melba News reporter:
Blake is a self-professed dad joke aficionado. Here are some of his favorites; only one has an attribution, the others are from his own dad-joke collection.
"I like dog-friendly microbreweries because you can bring your own growler."
— Jack Fanning, Portland Dad
What do you call a photo of a hog? A pigture.
What do you call a person who does math faster than a computer? A calcusooner.