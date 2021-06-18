I'm not sure if it's in the universal dad code or not, but grilling seems like an activity as on-brand as taking out the trash, mowing the lawn, lecturing, passing gas and spouting dad jokes whenever the whim arises.
All joking aside, my dad loved to grill. He was the neighborhood king of barbecued hamburgers. Every summer he was asked to wield the spatula and his secret sauce was envied far and wide.
And so, on this Father's Day, now that most of us are celebrating with our families again as the pandemic wanes, let's honor our fathers by grilling their favorite hunk o' meat for them — or letting them do the same for us.
Light up the charcoal! Here three dad-pleasing grilling recipes to try.
Melt-in-your-mouth Bourbon-Honey Glazed Ribs
Prep Time: 30 mins; Cook Time: 4 hours, 30 minutes; Total Time: 5 hours
Servings: 26 Ribs
Ingredients
4 lbs pork baby back or spare ribs about 2 racks..
8 oz apple juice
For the Dry Rub or use a good store-bought rub:
2 tablespoons white sugar
2 tablespoons brown sugar
About 1/2 tablespoon ground mustard powder
1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
1/2 tablespoon onion powder
A tablespoon paprika
A tablespoon smoked paprika
1 1/2 tablespoons coarse kosher salt
1/2 tablespoon cracked black pepper
1/2 tablespoon cumin
For the Bourbon-Honey Glaze BBQ Sauce
1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons honey
1/2 cup bourbon + 1 tablespoon at the end
3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon gochujang optional, though if omitting, you might want more hot sauce
1 tablespoon dark molasses
1/4 cup ketchup
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
4 teaspoons soy sauce
3 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons Chili garlic sauce like sambal or Sriracha
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
For the Sauce: Combine all the ingredients (except for 1 tablespoon of the bourbon) in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook until reduced by 1/3, stirring often. Sauce should be dark and slightly thickened (about 20 minutes). Turn of the heat and stir in the last tablespoon of bourbon. Sauce can be made up to 4 days ahead and stored in the refrigerator.
For the Ribs: Preheat the oven to 225 degrees. Remove the membrane from the back of the ribs. Slide a sharp knife under the white membrane on the back of the ribs and cut a hole into the membrane. Use your fingers to slide under the membrane and pull it away from the meat. Usually it helps to use a paper towel for extra grip. Remove all of the outer membrane and discard.
Pat ribs very dry with paper towels and cut each rack in half (to make them easier to turn later). Sprinkle a good tablespoon of dry rub on each side of the ribs and press until it’s well-coated all over. (you should use about 4 tablespoons for 2 whole racks).
Lay a large piece of foil on a baking tray and place one rack on it, meat-side up. Fold up 3 sides of the foil to create a rim: pour half the apple juice into this pocket and then fold over and crimp the packet closed. Wrap the packet in a 2nd layer of foil. Repeat with the second rack. Cook for 4 to 4 1/2 hours. The ribs are ready when you can pierce them easily with a fork. Remove the ribs from the oven and set aside. Unwrap the ribs carefully and place them on a baking tray, meat side up. (Ribs can be par-cooked the day ahead and refrigerated at this point. If making the day ahead, let the ribs cool for 20 minutes, then take them out of the foil and place in sealable bags and refrigerate overnight. Let them come to room temperature before the next step).
Note: Ribs can be finished in the oven or on a grill. Turn the broiler on high (or prepare a grill with medium-high heat) and set an oven rack about 6 inches from heat. Coat the the ribs well with BBQ sauce. Place the ribs under the broiler or on grill and cook until the sauce just starts to bubble (4-5 minutes). Take them out and apply another coat of glaze and cook again until glaze bubbles and browns (Do not walk away while broiling! They can burn easily so watch carefully). Remove from the broiler or grill, cut the ribs and serve.
— Emily Clifton, Nerds with Knives, nerdswithknives.com
Grilled Steak Kebabs
Prep Time: 1 hour; Cook Time: 15 minutes; Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Servings: 4 -8
Ingredients
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup soy sauce
3 cloves garlic minced
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 pounds sirloin steak cut in 1-inch cubes
1 red bell pepper seeded and cut in 1-inch pieces
1 orange bell pepper seeded and cut in 1-inch pieces
1 green bell pepper seeded and cut in 1-inch pieces
1 red onion cut in 1-inch pieces
8 12-inch metal skewers
Instructions
In a medium bowl, whisk together olive oil, soy sauce, garlic and pepper. Add the cubed sirloin steak to marinade and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and let marinate for 30 minutes or up to 1 hour.
Once the meat has marinated, thread it onto the skewers alternating with pieces of bell pepper and red onion.
Grill kebabs over medium heat, turning often, until all sides of the meat is well brown and vegetables are tender. (About 12 to 15 minutes)
Serve and enjoy!
Beer Can Chicken
4 SERVINGS
Ingredients
1 can light lager
1 3½–4-pound chicken
2 tablespoons spice rub
SPECIAL EQUIPMENT
A foil baking pan (for drip pan)
Preparation
Step 1: Pour out (or drink) half of beer
Step 2: Prepare grill for high, indirect heat and fit with grill pan (for a charcoal grill, bank coals on one side of grill and put drip pan on empty side; for a gas grill, leave 1 burner turned off and place drip pan over unlit burner). Add water to pan to a depth of ½ inch.
Step 3: Season chicken with spice rub. Place cavity of chicken, legs pointing down, onto open can so that it supports chicken upright. Place can, with chicken, on grill over indirect heat (and above drip pan). Grill chicken, covered, until cooked through and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of thigh registers 165 degrees, about 45–60 minutes. (If using charcoal, you may need to add more to maintain heat.) Let chicken rest 10 minutes before carving. Serve with pan drippings.
WING TIP
Use a can opener to remove the entire top of the beer can (pour out half). It'll maximize the boozy vapors that make it to the chicken.
—bonappetit.com