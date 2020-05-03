Sherry Zahradnicek is celebrating her 80th birthday.
She was born on April 29, 1940 in Idaho Falls.
Her husband’s name is Ted Zahradnicek; married 62 years.
Children include: Kelly (Blaine) Grow, Tom (Sharie) Zahradnicek, Dan (Irina) Zahradnicek of Nampa; and Tracie (Timothy) Sayre of San Diego.
She has 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, we will be having a celebration with family and friends at a later date this summer. Cards and well wishes welcome!
This lovely lady is turning 80?
Sherry worked for the Nampa School District for 30 years, retiring in 2000. Many of those now “grown children” still fondly refer to her as Mrs. “Z.” Sherry enjoys traveling, camping, quilting, genealogy and spending time with her family and friends. She is an awesome, Wife, Mom and “Grammy.” We love her so much!
Happy 80th Birthday!!