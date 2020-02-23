Bill Davis recently celebrated his 81st birthday with his wife. He was born on Feb. 6, 1939 in Baker, Oregon. Bill grew up and worked with his parents on the family ranch in North Powder for 41 years. He attended public school in North Powder and was active in 4-H and FFA, orchestra, basketball and football throughout high school.
From a young age, Bill has had a love for animals and can tell you many facts about cattle during a drive on the ranch. In his later years, he discovered a love for woodworking and even took the initiative to sell his pieces at local art shows, a pastime he and his wife share.
Bill retired from the University of Idaho Caine Veterinarian Teaching Facility in Caldwell, Idaho in 2002.
Cards and well wishes are welcome and may be mailed to 428 W. Washington Ave., Nampa, ID 83686.