Francie Vance was born on June 19, 1931 near Ashland, Kentucky in a log cabin. She and husband Ted Vance were married 40 years.
Children are: Tony and (Kathy) Doramus, Nampa; Tim and (Lorraine) Doramus, Nampa; Ted Doramus (deceased), Caldwell; Tom and (Carole) Doramus, Middleton; and (Steve) and Trudy Dewey, Nampa.
She has 20 grandchildren and lots of great-grandchildren.
Francie Vance is turning 90 June 19, 2021. Her children Trudy and Steve Dewey, Tom and Carole Doramus, Tim and Lorraine Doramus, and Tony and Kathy Doramus are planning a celebration. It will be at Francie’s home: 7335 Pleasant View Dr. in Caldwell They would like for friends and family to come between 2-5 p.m. to celebrate with them. Please no gifts, cards & letters are welcome.