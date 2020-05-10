Dave Dykstra is celebrating his 80th birthday.
He was born on May 10, 1940 in Jerome, Idaho.
His spouse of 49 years is Jackie Dykstra.
Children are: Becky Bertram, Meridian; Debbie Mitchell, Boise; and Scott Dykstra, Boise.
He has 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Feel free to drive by Real Estate Unlimited, 223 Holly St. in Nampa on Monday, May 11 and honk your horn for Dave!
“Hip Hip Hooray, Dave is 80 today! His big celebration will be coming in August when he attends his first Indy 500 race. Dave has been an active member of the Nampa community for more than 60 years, through various community service organizations, as an active blood donor, and as a business owner of Real Estate Unlimited. When he isn’t busy working, Dave enjoys classic cars, watching NASCAR and time with his family and friends. We are proud to call you Dad and Grandpa and love you very much! Your three delightful children: Becky, Debbie and Scott.”