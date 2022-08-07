Subscribe
Marjorie Lemrick of Nampa is celebrating her 90th birthday.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1932.
She married Fred Lemrick in 1952; they were married for 63 years.
Children are: Mike Lemrick, Roger Lemrick, Cheryl Gardiner, Lori Leppert and Lisa Boggs.
There are 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Give her a call!
