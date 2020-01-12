Happy birthday, Jim Chrz, turning 90! Jan 12, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Chrz is celebrating his 90th birthday. He was born on Jan. 22, 1930 in Perry, Oklahoma. Jim and his wife, Sharon, are celebrating his birthday with family on Jan. 19. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jim Chra Birthday Sharon Name Spouse Perry Oaklahoma Cards Jim Chrz Perry Oklahoma Wife Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Load comments