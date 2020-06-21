Everett Howard is celebrating his 85th birthday.
He was born in Meridian at 9:15 a.m. on June 16, 1935.
His wife of nearly 65 years is Beverly Howard.
Their children are: Lori (Clay) Bright of Nampa; Kathy Hensley of Nampa; and Scott (Angie) Howard of Boise.
They have nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
“Happy 85th Birthday to Everett Howard. He celebrated it on June 16th with family.
His wife shared words describing him and why he is so loved by her, his family and friends.
Everett and Beverly will celebrate their 65th Wedding Anniversary on Aug. 21st.