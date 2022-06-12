629e914aaf5b1.attach_a_photograph_in_jpgjpeg_format-jpeg.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Euphora ( Forsie) Mower is celebrating her 102nd birthday. She was born on June 13, 1920

No gifts, please. Mom would just love to hear from all. She is residing in Herom Place in Nampa. Cards are welcome!

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments