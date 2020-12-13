Donna Melville, Meridian, was born on Dec. 9, 1940. She had no idea what surprises she was in for on her 80th birthday Wednesday. It began with a conference call with her daughter in Chicago and her son in Wyoming. That was followed by a specially-made video with family memories she hadn’t seen for years.
But the fun was just beginning — the long-stemmed red roses started to arrive. Four different bouquets of 20 roses each arrived throughout the day. Plus a huge balloon tribute, multiple cards, two lovely necklaces, two more floral gifts, and catered lunch and dinner from favorite restaurants made it a day never to be forgotten.
Through the years, Donna has reached out to many elderly and infirm people and is known for her generosity. Because of some health challenges of her own, in recent months Donna has only left the house for medical appointments. This made the honors especially meaningful.