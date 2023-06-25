Blanche Uria
Belated happy birthday to Blanche Uria, who turned 89 years old on June 16.
She has been married to Floyd Uria for 70 years, and they have lived in Nampa for 64 years.
Her children are Camie Uria and her late husband Tony, Nampa; Dave and Sylvia Callsen, Caldwell; and Steve and Lori Uria, Boise.
Blanche has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
