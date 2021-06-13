Floyd (Buster) and Connie States (Labelle), of Boise, celebrated their 60th anniversary last week with friends and family.
Buster and Connie met on a blind date, where Buster worked, on Feb. 7, 1961, at the Ada Theatre in Boise. They were married four months later, on June 10.
The couple have two children, Dion States, of Meridian, and Darla Harris, of Boise. The family includes four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Buster, who was a banker for nearly 30 years, continues to work, now with his son at States and Construction. Buster was a drywaller.
Connie is retired.