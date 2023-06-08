June Winder is shown in a parade car as grand marshal of the Caldwell Fourth of July parade in 2021.
June Winder of Caldwell celebrated her 96th birthday on June 5.
She was born June 5, 1927, in Caldwell.
June was married for 72 years to Dick Winder, who passed away earlier this year.
Her children are Kay Bennett of Caldwell and Bob Winder of Homedale.
She has three grandchildren – Tad, Chuck and James – and two great-grandchildren, Carmen and Sara.
No gifts please, but cards and well-wishes are welcome.
June's family says: "Happy 96th Birthday, June-Bug! We love you and and hope your day is FANTASTIC!"
