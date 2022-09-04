Dick and June Winder, of Caldwell.
Happy 95th Birthday, Dick Winder!
He was born on Sept. 7, 1927 in Caldwell.
His wife of 72 years is June (Robertson) Winder.
Children are: Kay Bennett of Caldwell and Bob Winder of Homedale.
Their grandchildren are: Tad, Chuck and James.
They also have lots of grand dogs!
Happy 95th Birthday, Dick! You knocked another one out of the park.
