Diane M. Briggs is celebrating her 90th birthday!
Children are: Susan (Bryan) Wilder of Boise; Carla (Delbert) Berg of Caldwell; Thomas Kiester of Caldwell; and Scott (Kellie) Jefferson of Allen, Texas.
She also has 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
There will be an Open House on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 1 — 3 p.m. at 15155 Llama Lane in Caldwell.
No gifts, please. Cards and well-wishes are welcome. Snacks and cake provided.
