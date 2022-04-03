623f9b4f30b6a.attach_a_photograph_in_jpgjpeg_format-jpg.jpg

Diane M. Briggs is celebrating her 90th birthday!

Children are: Susan (Bryan) Wilder of Boise; Carla (Delbert) Berg of Caldwell; Thomas Kiester of Caldwell; and Scott (Kellie) Jefferson of Allen, Texas.

She also has 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

There will be an Open House on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 1 — 3 p.m. at 15155 Llama Lane in Caldwell.

No gifts, please. Cards and well-wishes are welcome. Snacks and cake provided.

