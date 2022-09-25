90thbd.jpg

Mary Ann Freitag/Taylor was born in Verdigree, Nebraska on September 23, 1932 to William and Evelyn Stoural. Marry Ann was raised in Melba, Idaho and was a graduate of Melba High School in 1950.

Mary Ann studied for her nursing degree at Mercy School of Nursing in Nampa, Idaho at the old Mercy Hospital. She became a licensed R.N. in 1953 and enjoyed her calling as a nurse until her retirement in 1997. Mary Ann was the House Supervisor and served the last 25 years at Mercy on graveyard shift. She stated that the nursing profession was a calling, not just a job. This was evident by the respect she was given by those who worked under her guidance.

