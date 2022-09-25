Mary Ann Freitag/Taylor was born in Verdigree, Nebraska on September 23, 1932 to William and Evelyn Stoural. Marry Ann was raised in Melba, Idaho and was a graduate of Melba High School in 1950.
Mary Ann studied for her nursing degree at Mercy School of Nursing in Nampa, Idaho at the old Mercy Hospital. She became a licensed R.N. in 1953 and enjoyed her calling as a nurse until her retirement in 1997. Mary Ann was the House Supervisor and served the last 25 years at Mercy on graveyard shift. She stated that the nursing profession was a calling, not just a job. This was evident by the respect she was given by those who worked under her guidance.
Mary Ann married Tom Freitag in 1954 and were together for 19 years. They were blessed with five children. John, Mike, Maureen, David, and Kent. She takes great pride in her 5 children and worked tirelessly to raise them. The 5 children’s accomplishments were a tribute to a strong and loving mother. She was a mother, grand mother and great grandmother having 14 great grand children.
In May of 1996, she married Tom Taylor. Tom says she was a great wife and companion and both enjoyed her retirement. They visited all 50 states and 30 foreign countries while also enjoying several cruises. A highlite of one trip was paragliding in New Zealand. She and her husband Tom, have enjoyed married life for the past 26 years.
Mary Ann has set a great example with her commitment to Jesus Christ and has influenced many people with her life. She is a kind and loving person. We wish her a great Birthday and terrific year. Marry Ann, we all love you.