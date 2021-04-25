Larry Osburn is celebrating his 90th birthday this Sunday. Several of the children and grand children will get together at a local restaurant this weekend. Then in the summer, all of the kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids will gather for a big picnic celebration at a local park.
Larry Osburn was born April 25 in Kim, Colorado. He and his wife Elsie Smith Osburn, who has since passed away, were married 60 years, and together they raised four children: Ronda Osburn, Boise; Karen (Marty) Howard, Meridian; Karma (Larry) Kauffman; Kelly Osburn, Corrine, Utah. The family also includes 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Larry retired from the Idaho Power Company. He and his late wife Elsie enjoyed traveling. They have been to Germany and Australia and a lot of Bronco sports destinations. He enjoys doing yard work and has beautiful results. Don’t interrupt “Jeopardy” as it is a daily ritual!
For his birthday, birthday cards and calls would be enjoyed!