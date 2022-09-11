...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Floyd Uria sitting by his sheep wagon for his 90th Birthday.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1932 in Jordan Valley, Oregon.
His wife of 69 years is Blanche Crichton Uria; it will be 70 years on Nov. 2, 2022.
Children are: Tony and Cam Uria, Nampa, Idaho; Sylvia and Dave Callsen, Caldwell, Idaho; and Steve and Lori Uria, Boise, Idaho.
They have six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
We will have a 90th Birthday celebration at the Txoko Ona Basque Center in Homedale on Sept. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. Family and friends are invited to come by and celebrate Floyd. No gifts, but Floyd would love see to everyone.
Floyd has lived all of his married life in Nampa, Idaho except for a few years when he was in the Army and lived in Alaska.