Darlene Gaddis will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She has lived in Nampa since 1942.
Although she has worked several different jobs, many know her as the retired secretary of Sunny Ridge Elementary.
Darlene and her children would like you to join them at Bob’s Restaurant, 1411 Shilo Dr. (next to the Shilo Inn), from 1-3 p.m. to celebrate her birthday.
No gifts, please, but cards are welcome.
