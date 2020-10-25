The family of Bryce Millar will be celebrating his 90th birthday Oct. 29.
Grandpa Bryce has lived in the Treasure Valley for almost 60 years after moving from Shelly, Idaho. He farmed over 2,500 acres for almost 40 years in south Nampa and Dry Lake area with his sons and son-in-law. He retired in 1998. Bryce Millar has served the community as a Nampa Highway Commissioner for the last 35 years, and is still serving. He’s been 14 years without his sweetheart Donna after her passing in 2006.
His family of 155 members, with 29 grandchildren 96 great-grandchildren, absolutely love their father and grandfather. We are so blessed by his endless acts of kindness for us all. Due to COVID there will only be a family celebration. If you would like to send a card to his home address we know he would love hearing from you.