Darryl Rush will be celebrating his 80th birthday this April, and his family is planning a celebration for Saturday.
Darryl was born in Nampa April 9, 1941. He would marry Diane Nichols Rush, and they have celebrated 30 years of marriage. The couple raised eight children: Damon (Jacqueline) Rush, of Boise; Stacey (Earl) Attman, of Simi Valley, California; Valerie Rush (Kyle), of Hailey; Steven (Katherine) Rush, of Spokane Washington; Rhonda Pyle (Rob) of Boise; Devin Rush of Boise; Karlin Nichols, of Caldwell, and Kristina (Matt) McDaniel also of Caldwelll. The family includes 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, Darryl’s 80th birthday will be celebrated outdoors at Mallard Park on Saturday, April 10 at 1 p.m. with close family.