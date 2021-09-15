We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jerry and Darlene Cornilles are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 18. They were married in Nampa at the First United Methodist Church in 1951, and are still active members.
They were both born and raised in Nampa, and raised their family here. They have four children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
They have always been active in tennis, golf and skiing and Jerry can still be seen on the slopes of Brundage come winter.
They have spent much of their time and resources helping maintain the quality of life in Nampa for their family and others to enjoy. They have been active in many community organizations over the years. They were a part of the group that built the Nampa Tennis Club, They started and chaired the Mercy Medical Center tennis tournament which became the largest tennis tournament in Idaho and ran if for over 10 years.
Darlene started the Mercy Medical Center Ethnic Food Fair and ran it for several years before passing it on. She also started Kid’s Stuff pre-school and day care which is open to community at the First United Methodist Church.
They have been members of many community organizations, including Kiwanis Club where Jerry is past president. Jerry is also past president of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce and was chairman of the board of the Mercy Medical Center. They have supported the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa since its inception. Jerry is still a board member of the club and a past president.
Their children suggest those wishing to send cards, send them to: 11335 W. Shay Park Way, Nampa, ID 83686.