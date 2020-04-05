Kenne and Darlene Metzer celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 3, 2020. And what a time in history to celebrate during an unprecedented, executive state-wide “shelter in place” order!
Kenne and Darlene raised a family that loves a party, so we’ve planned a “Party Through the Post Office!” We hope you will send them your well wishes via cards through the mail. Their address is 3173 Johnstone Road, Homedale, ID 83628.
Their three daughters, Randee (Gregg) Garrett, Teri (Dennis) Uria and Lynne (Brett) Murphy are more than proud to claim these two as parents and wonderful examples. We think they are deserving of a huge celebration and we know that many in our community and beyond feel the same.
Thank you for helping us honor 60 years of love, commitment, hard work, service to the community, loyalty to friends and family, and steadfast parenting and grand-parenting!