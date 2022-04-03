Support Local Journalism


Winifred Reninger Flaugher is celebrating her 100th birthday on April 9. She was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania to Maude and Alvin Reninger.

She met and married Hayden Flaugher after World War II and has three children: Kathy living in North Carolina; Icy in Idaho; and Andy in Florida.

In addition, Winnie has been blessed with eight grandchildren, two of whom live in the Treasure Valley, and 18 great grandchildren, five of whom live in the area.

Winnie will be celebrating this great milestone with family and friends.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WINNIE!

