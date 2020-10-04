Myrtle Prickett

Myrtle Prickett celebrated her 100th birthday with family Sept. 25, 2020.

Myrtle Prickett celebrated her 100th birthday last week with family. She was born 5:25 p.m. Sept. 25, 1920 in Edgar, Nebraska, and had seven children. Now, she has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and has lived a full life full of love with her family.

