Myrtle Prickett celebrated her 100th birthday last week with family. She was born 5:25 p.m. Sept. 25, 1920 in Edgar, Nebraska, and had seven children. Now, she has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and has lived a full life full of love with her family.
FREE ACCESS SEPTEMBER!
NOW EXTENDED
DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND
Register now for exclusive FREE ACCESS to the Idaho Press e-edition. Simply enter your email and each morning you'll receive a message giving you immediate access to that days electronic edition of the Idaho Press. All FREE! No strings attached! No credit card necessary.
Access will immediately expire on October 16 @ midnight
Get access