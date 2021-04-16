Pearl Martin-Hickey was born on April 16, 1921 at midnight (12 a.m.) in Emmett.
Her spouses were: Gilbert Martin and Earl Hickey (both deceased).
Children include: daughter—Judy Cash of Danville, Indiana; son—Duane (Vicki) Martin of Yachats, Oregon.
Grandchildren are: Trista Caster, Harrison Cash, Dustin Martin, Douglas, Martin.
Great-grandchildren: Tanner Caster, Madison Caster, Evelyn Cash, Wyatt Whitaker, Noah Martin, Mason Martin.
Pearl celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, April 16, 2021. Pearl was a resident of Nampa for 86 years before moving to Arizona and then Indiana to be near her daughter. She currently resides in a Memory Care facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Even though she no longer remembers her friends and family, she has not forgotten Nampa, Idaho and recalls living there and is very proud of it! Due to COVID restrictions she had only a visit from her daughter, Judy, grandson, Harrison and great granddaughter, Evelyn.
Her favorite part was the flowers and the cake!!! Her one goal in life was to live to be 100 and she made that accomplishment!