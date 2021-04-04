Irene Darbin is celebrating her 100th birthday this April, and her family is wishing her a happy one. Irene Darbin was born April 6, 1921 in Lamar, Nebraska, and has been married to her husband, Charles, for 35 years. Together they have three children — Ron Darbin (Sue) of Boise; Joyce Darbin of Caldwell and Junior Darbin (Connie) of New Mexico. The couple also has six grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Irene Darbin is celebrating her birthday April 10, and well-wishers can come by the Open House event 2-4 p.m. at Canyon Hill Nazarene Church, 903 N. Michigan Ave, in Caldwell on April 10. No gifts are necessary.