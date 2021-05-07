With more and more people getting vaccinated and the numbers of COVID-19 cases trending downward, our worlds are getting larger than our living rooms and backyards. Events are happening!
Here are a few to put on your radar. More to come!
Keep in mind, even though people are gathering and socializing, health restrictions and safety precautions are still encouraged and enforced: social distancing, wearing a mask, sanitizing, all will help us be able to dip our toes into the pool (Roaring Springs is opening next weekend).
Mark your calendars
These events are happening right around the corner.
Roaring Springs and Wahooz
- Free round of mini golf at Wahooz for moms on Mother’s Day: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 9.
- Roaring Springs opening weekend (weather permitting) is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, May 15, 16.
- Roaring Springs kicks off its summer season with the new $1.3 million Snake River Run. Open weekends starting May 15 and seven days a week starting May 29.
- Free round of mini golf at Wahooz for dads on Father’s Day, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., June 20.
The Village at Meridian
The Village at Meridian is hosting multiple family-friendly events either outside and/or ticketed in order to keep the crowd size manageable.
- Corbin Maxey's Wild Wednesdays, are 6 to 7 p.m. in June and July. The events are ticketed and held in Fountain Square in a sectioned-off area in order to control crowd size. Maxey, who has been a featured guest on "The Today Show" with his exotic animals, will bring everything from talking parrots, a camel, alligators, an anaconda, owls, and even a Golden Eagle to the stage. Each week will be a fun "wild" theme, from the rainforest to the desert. According to the website: "your family will learn about some of the most magnificent creatures on earth." Stay after the show for a Q&A, trivia and a chance to win fun prizes. Reservations are required but walk ups may be accepted based on capacity.
- The Village Marketplace is an open-air bazaar 5 to 9 p.m. on every Friday in June and July except for July 2. The interior streets will be shut down in order to allow for adequate spacing for guests and vendors.
- Live music will be featured on Big Al's patio on Friday nights. Check the website for more information. Rock the Village concerts will not take place this year due to crowd concerns.
For more event options and to get tickets, go to the website: thevillageatmeridian.com/events.
JUMP
Local event organizers and live music lovers Karlee May and Steve Fulton are teaming up with JUMP to produce a free outdoor music series this summer.
The JUMP Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series is slated to take place every other week beginning Tuesday, June 8, rain or shine, outdoors at JUMP. Scope out a spot starting at 5 p.m., the two evening performances are from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to playing live in the outdoor amphitheater, the show will also be streamed to the large outdoor "JUMPotron" screen, providing extra and ample viewing. The eight-show series will run through Tuesday, Sept. 7, with the final 2 shows falling on back-to-back weeks. For inclement weather, the show will move “under cover” to the open-air Fourth Level Parking Deck, allowing people to spread out in the fresh air while staying dry. Sound for both locations will be provided by Audio Lab.
“We all know the music industry is one that has been hit hard over the last year," said May, "and we are beyond ecstatic to provide something for our community and show support."
Additional arts programming from local nonprofits, pop-up surprises, and access to "cool JUMP spaces" and amenities are all in the works as part of the event.
“As a creative center and community gathering space designed to inspire, we are excited to support incredible local musicians, but we are also thrilled to showcase youth and local nonprofit performing organizations as this is a unique opportunity to perform before a live audience, which can build self-esteem and self-confidence, and help youth and others see themselves and the world around them differently,” said JUMP Executive Director Maggie Soderberg.
Extra safety precautions will be in place including: distanced and marked viewing areas, additional food and beverage outlets to eliminate lines, plenty of green space to spread out and audio piped throughout the entire site (including rooftop decks).
Prepackaged snacks, craft beer, wine and water will be available for purchase each week at the venue, or "you can stop at your favorite downtown spot after and show the businesses working hard to reopen some love. We are all in this together," a press release about the event said.
The summer lineup will be shared on the JUMP Jam & Jive Facebook page, and through the JUMP website and newsletter.
2021 Eagle Rodeo — 20th anniversary
Billed as "the best small town throw down around," The Eagle Rodeo is set for June 10 - 12 at the Eagle Rodeo Arena located next to Avimor off Highway 55. Gates open at 5 p.m. every night with the kids’ competition at 6 p.m. and PRCA events at 7:30 p.m.
"We’ve expanded the bleachers, added a reserved section and have some great new vendors including Pendleton Whiskey," a press release announced.
After the Thursday and Friday performances, fans are invited to hang around to meet the cowboys and cowgirls at the After-Rodeo Party with a DJ and dancing under the stars. On Saturday night after the rodeo, there will also be a live band performing. Food and beverage vendors will be on site.
Tickets are now on sale at EagleRodeo.com. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
Great Garden Escape
The garden has partnered with the folks at Duck Club to bring another season of Great Garden Escape. Bring your blanket and folding chair to sit and enjoy music "in the oasis of the Meditation Garden," it says on the website. To keep everyone safe, masks are still required while not at your seat. Attendees are welcome to bring in their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. Lost Grove Brewing will be onsite serving beer, canned cocktails, and canned wine from Split Rail Winery. Tasty bites will be available from Willowcreek. Check the website for show times and to purchase tickets. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
This year's lineup features:
- Afrosonics, June 24
- Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, July 1
- Eilen Jewell, July 8
- Grateful, July 15
- Hillfolk Noir, July 22
- Damien Jurado, July 29
- Amuma Says No, Aug. 5
- The Shivas, Aug 12
- Deep Sea Diver w/ Blood Lemon, Aug. 19
- Boise Straight Ahead Big Band, Aug. 26
- The Brothers Comatose, Sept. 2
Save the dates
Some venues are looking forward and making plans for the future.
Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 Emerald St. in Boise is announcing their 41st season. They had to forego their 40th season due to the pandemic but are ramping up for a full season beginning at summer's end. Here is the lineup:
- "Moonlight and Magnolias" by Ron Hutchinson, directed by Greg Culet. Aug. 27 - Sept. 11.
- "They/Olvidar" by Becky Kimsey, directed by Kevin Kimsey. Oct. 9 - 30.
- "Seasonal Allergies" by Katherine DiSavino and Kevin Mead, directed by Larry Dennis. Nov. 26 - Dec. 18.
- "The Trouble with Tourists" written and directed by Becky Kimsey. Jan. 14 - Feb. 5, 2022.
- "Beehive: The 60’s Musical" written by Larry Gallagher, directed by Kelliey Chavez. March 3 - 9, 2022.
- "Love, Lies, & The Doctor’s Dilemma" written by Michael E. Parker and Susan Parker, directed by Ian Taylor. April 15 - 30, 2022.
- "Ben Hur" written by Patrick Barlow, directed by Curtis Ransom. May 27 - June 18, 2022.
- "Barefoot in the Park" by Neil Simon, directed by Jeanna Vickery. July 15 - 30 2022.
Information about shows, tickets, and audition dates at stagecoachtheatre.com.